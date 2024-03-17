Will Deku be Quirkless in My Hero Academia's final fight against Shigaraki? Explored

The series' chapter 417 has set up My Hero Academia's final fight as the spoilers have revealed that Deku has finally transferred all of the One for All vestiges into Shigaraki. This has led him to Shigaraki's most sensitive moment where Deku could change the current situation.

But could this mean Deku would fight My Hero Academia's final fight with no quirks, just like how he started his journey as a hero? With the true vestige of One for All, Yoichi (the first), also transferred into Shigaraki, the protagonist will fight the remaining battle with no quirk to his name.

Izuki Midoriya started his journey as a quirkless hero whose spirit of heroism inspired All Might to pass on his quirk to him. Now as the final battle and possibly the series are about to conclude, Izuku has to return everything and by doing so, be declared the greatest hero of all time by saving Shigaraki.

Deku will fight My Hero Academia's final fight against Shigaraki as a quirkless hero

Deku (left) and Shigaraki (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the spoilers of chapter 417, Deku has successfully transferred all of the vestiges of One for All to Shigaraki.

He is now left with no quirk and a vulnerable Shigaraki who is about to awaken his quirk powers 'decay.' Now, it will be a race against time for Deku to save Shigaraki in My Hero Academia's final fight.

The true vestige of One for All, Yoichi the First, has also been transferred to Shigaraki, indicating that Deku will have to fight My Hero Academia's final fight as a quirkless hero.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya was enthusiastic about becoming a hero since he was born. He idolized All Might, the number 1 hero, and was excited about his quirk awakening. Unfortunately, he was declared a quirkless child, which put him under depression.

One day, the Sludge villain invaded the city and everyone panicked because no hero was arriving. As Bakugo was present on the site, he decided to subdue the villain but the villain was strong enough to capture him.

Bakugo as seen engulfed by the Sludge villain (Image via Bones)

Midoriya, who was standing on the sidelines, decided to jump right into the battlefield and save his friend. Although he had no quirk powers, his spirit of heroism helped stall the villain until All Might arrived and saved the day. Deku's heroic act impressed All Might to pass his quirk to him.

In My Hero Academia's final fight, Midoriya is standing in a similar scenario where Shigaraki is in danger with no one to help him and the former is the only person who can save him.

He is quirkless just like in his first fight and the outcome of his final fight would decide whether he paid back his ancestors who gifted him One for All.

This goes back to the first dialogue of every episode of My Hero Academia where Midoriya declared that this series would be his journey to becoming the greatest hero.

This could also emphasize that My Hero Academia would end just like how it started, with Deku still being quirkless but remembered as the greatest hero ever to live.

