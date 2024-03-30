AFO may have orchestrated the greatest tragedy in Shigaraki's life (& My Hero Academia chapter 418 almost confirms it)

The recent release of My Hero Academia chapter 418 has stirred immense excitement in the fandom, particularly with the return of the series' big villain, All For One. While AFO may have already met his end in the physical realm of the anime's universe, the horrors and devastation he has caused in the past continue to cast a dark shadow over the narrative.

Some of the latest developments in the recent chapter hint at AFO's potential involvement as the mastermind behind the creation of Tomura Shigaraki, aka Tenko Shimura, the show's primary antagonist. These developments strongly suggest that AFO may have had a role in orchestrating the greatest tragedies in Shigaraki's life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga.

AFO’s involvement in shaping Shigaraki as a villain, as hinted in My Hero Academia chapter 418

The latest revelation in My Hero Academia chapter 418 extends beyond AFO merely adopting Tomura Shigaraki after the destruction of his home and family. Instead, it implies that AFO may have orchestrated the events leading Shigaraki to the edge. The closing pages of the latest chapter strongly hint at this possibility, suggesting a deeper connection between AFO and Shigaraki's tragic destiny.

As Deku brings some degree of resolution to Shigaraki and the situation seems hopeful for the heroes, the return of AFO brews new trouble. While his reappearance remains confined to the vestige world for now, the impact of his return is bound to extend far beyond this realm.

Narrative of My Hero Academia chapter 418 points to the fact that AFO may have sent Shigaraki down the villain path

In the closing pages of My Hero Academia chapter 418, Deku appears to successfully halt Shigaraki's rampage, as indicated by a cop noting the disappearance of Shigaraki's fingers. Just as a glimmer of hope emerges, the scene abruptly transitions to black, and unfamiliar memories appear for Shigaraki in the vestige world.

Deku and Nana Shimura saving Tenko in chapter 417 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

These memories involve Shigaraki's father, Kotaro Shimura’s conversation with a mysterious individual from a construction company. The person questions Kotaro about Tenko's quirk.

The subsequent panel reveals the return of AFO in the vestige world. He labels Shigaraki as weak and asserts that Shigaraki has never made a single decision independently throughout his life. This suggests that the individual speaking with Kotaro is likely AFO himself or his right-hand man, Dr. Kyudai Garaki, aka Daruma Ujiko. It hints at AFO’s sinister intentions for Tenko, implying his involvement in what became the greatest tragedy in Tenko's life.

It also suggests that Kotaro's frustrations with his mother, Nana Shimura, and its repercussions on Tenko were all part of a calculated plan, with AFO pulling the strings behind the scenes.

As hinted by AFO's remarks in the concluding panels of My Hero Academia chapter 418, AFO likely pressured Tenko, ultimately leading to the devastating events in his life – the downfall of his family, leading to him turning astray, and his subsequent isolation. This left Tenko vulnerable and alone, making it easier for AFO to manipulate him and mold him into a perfect vessel for himself.

