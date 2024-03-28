My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers: Deku almost succeeds in reaching Shigaraki's heart as AFO returns

My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers were expected to reveal whether Deku reaches Shigaraki's heart or not.

According to the leaks today, Deku comes close to reaching Shigaraki's heart but is stopped by All For One's vestige. My Hero Academia chapter 418 is set to be released on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The manga's previous chapter saw Deku approaching Shigaraki's core alongside Nana Shimura's vestige. There, they witnessed how Kotaro was affected by Nana's absence and beat his son Tenko Shimura.

After Nana reached Kotaro and apologized to her grandson, she got transferred to Shigaraki as well. Following that, Deku saw a young Tenko sitting in his backyard with his dog

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers hint at the origin of Tenko's quirk

Tenko Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "A Small Heart."

The chapter opens with Deku feeling the same as in Jaku. He witnesses Tenko Shimura activating his Decay quirk for the first time as he mistakenly decays his dog Mon. Deku tried stopping it but was too late.

Following that, My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers saw Tenko's sister Hana appearing before Tenko. This time, Deku holds Tenko's hands, stopping him from decaying Hana.

While Deku himself starts decaying, he manages to stop it by visualizing holding Shigaraki's hand. Tenko asked Deku why he was trying to help him. Deku responds that he was doing so because Tenko was crying.

Tenko and Deku as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Tenko revealed how he kept telling himself that he chose to kill his family and destroy that house, that's how he was born.

Deku feels these emotions coming directly at him and refuses to let go of Tenko's hands. Tenko remembers all the people who ignored him when he was helpless and asked Deku to leave him as well. That's when Deku conveyed to Tenko that holding someone's hand helped one get relief while suffering.

Right after, the manga saw Deku and Tenko start to vanish as My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers saw Tenko playing with two kids on the playground - Mikkun and Tomo-chan. Tomo-chan says that Tenko can play as All Might. This brought a smile to Tenko's face.

The League of Villains as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers switched back to Deku and Tenko as The League of Villains appeared behind them. Tenko conveyed that he was a villain who hated and destroyed things. Even if his hatred were to go away, he still needed to become a hero for all the villains.

The manga switched to some people cheering for Shigaraki to destroy the world. Just then, My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers saw Kotaro Shimura talking to a mysterious man from a construction company. He asked if Tenko's quirk manifested yet. Kotaro responded that it hadn't manifested yet.

Kotaro Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Given how Shigaraki did not know what those memories were, Deku realized that those memories weren't Tenko's.

Soon after, the two saw Kotaro having dinner with a mysterious man and drinking wine. The mysterious man again began asking about Tenko's quirk when a giant All For One head appeared in the vestige world.

AFO's vestige had returned as he called Shigaraki a foolish vessel who was willing to give up after talking to Deku. Shigaraki wanted to become strong but never got rid of his weakness. AFO even accused Shigaraki of never making a decision for himself.

Lastly, the alleged spoilers revealed that My Hero Academia manga would be receiving a Weekly Shonen Jump cover and lead color page in the next issue. With that, the manga would reveal the results of the popularity poll.

Related Links

My Hero Academia Volume 40 cover turns All Might into Batman

My Hero Academia chapter 418 release date and time

My Hero Academia always foreshadowed why Shigaraki's redemption can only come through Deku