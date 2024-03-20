My Hero Academia volume 40 cover turns All Might into Batman

My Hero Academia Volume 40 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024. However, nearly two weeks before the manga's release, the series revealed the cover for the upcoming compiled volume. It is set to feature All Might in the attire he wore during his fight against All For One.

My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, began serialization in July 2014 in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Now nearly 10 years after the manga began, the series is in its final arc as the battle against Shigaraki Tomura has entered a new stage. Regardless, the end seems very close.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia Volume 40 cover features All Might in his armored suit

My Hero Academia Volume 40 is set to be released on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The manga volume is set to be titled "The End of An Era, And -." As for the cover illustration, it features Armored All Might, i.e., All Might donning the armored suit that he wore during his fight against All For One in the Final Arc.

In addition, My Hero Academia Volume 40 cover features a red silhouette of Katsuki Bakugo in the background. The silhouette could be a hint at his involvement in the fight against All For One.

How fans reacted to My Hero Academia Volume 40 cover

Fans reacting to My Hero Academia's new volume cover (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Most fans immediately compared Armored All Might to DC Comics' Batman as the resemblance was uncanny. Fans also saw the resemblance when the manga chapters were dropping, however, the similarities between the two heroes seemed more evident through the manga cover illustration.

Additionally, there were some fans who compared Armored All Might to Marvel Comics' Iron Man, calling him "Iron Might." Hence, some fans also joked about how All Might resembled Tony Stark in the suit.

Given how Kohei Horikoshi was a DC and Marvel Comics fan, it made sense to fans that he got inspired by the same to create Armored All Might.

Fans reacting to the My Hero Academia volume illustration (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans loved the cover art as some even claimed it to be their favorite manga volume cover in the series. With that, they praised manga creator Kohei Horikoshi for the artwork he provided the fans. Meanwhile, some fans tried to take a diss at the manga series as they praised the cover art, but also labeled the Final Arc "mid."

