My Hero Academia: Why does Kotaro hate his mother Nana Shimura so much? Explained

My Hero Academia chapter 417 was released on March 17, 2024, and was titled "Shimura." The chapter focused on Deku and Nana entering Shigaraki's origin and coming across the vestiges of Kotaro Shimura and Tenko Shimura.

This chapter revealed how Tenko's memories of his father were the most delicate parts of his psyche. Moreover, it also explored Kotaro Shimura's hatred towards his mother, Nana Shimura, which stemmed from a complex amalgamation of abandonment and tragedy.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 is currently scheduled for March 31, 2024, and it will start the moment when Tomura awakens his quirk. Chapter 417 brought Nana Shimura's story to a close even though it was in her vestige form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Kotaro Shimura's impact on the story

Kotaro Shimura as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Mother-son duo, Nana and Kotaro, shared a genuine and caring bond in their early years but it soon came to an end after a villain apparently eliminated Nana Shimura's husband.

In a desperate attempt to protect her son Kotaro, Nana severed ties with him, leaving behind a void that would shape his perception of heroes and family forever. Kotaro's formative years were marred by feelings of betrayal and resentment towards heroes, viewing them as individuals who prioritize strangers over their own kin.

Expand Tweet

This skewed perspective, fueled by his mother's actions, fueled Kotaro's growing disdain for heroism and its proponents. His belief that heroes, including his mother, were selfish and untrustworthy individuals who would forsake their own blood for the greater good, became deeply ingrained.

This resentment manifested in Kotaro's abusive behavior towards his own son, Tenko Shimura, who later became the infamous villain known as Tomura Shigaraki. Kotaro's stringent prohibition on anything hero-related and his harsh treatment of Tenko, who idolized heroes, exacerbated the toxic cycle of abuse and hatred within their family.

In Chapter 417 of My Hero Academia, Deku penetrates Shigaraki's consciousness, accompanied by Nana Shimura. They discover that all former One For All users, except Nana, have been transferred.

Expand Tweet

Nana initially believes Shigaraki's hatred towards her is the cause, but she realizes her own perceived weakness is to blame, recalling a poignant memory of her son, Kotaro, begging her not to leave. Within Shigaraki's psyche, Nana and Deku encounter manifestations of past adversaries who challenge Deku's motives.

The narrative shifts to a pivotal moment in Shigaraki's past, revealing young Tenko enduring abuse from his father, Kotaro. Nana, devastated by this revelation, confronts her failure as a mother. Kotaro's diatribe against heroes, intertwined with memories of his childhood sorrow, exposes the family's deep-seated anguish.

Nana apologizes to Kotaro for her perceived inadequacy, and Deku intervenes to stop the abuse. Nana and Kotaro reconcile, with Nana expressing remorse to Tenko. The chapter concludes with Nana and Kotaro fading away as Deku confronts Tenko, signaling a significant juncture in the narrative.

Final Thoughts

Though Kotaro was never alive during the events depicted in My Hero Academia, his influence reverberated throughout the narrative, shaping the trajectory of Tomura Shigaraki's descent into villainy. Both Kotaro and Tomura were unwitting pawns manipulated by the insidious machinations of All For One.

My Hero Academia season 7 has already been confirmed and it will be out on May 4, 2024.