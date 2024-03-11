My Hero Academia season 7 new teaser shows Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki in the final war

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the official X account of My Hero Academia released a second CM for the upcoming My Hero Academia Season 7. The new CM was 30 seconds long and hinted at some of the events fans will witness in the upcoming season.

My Hero Academia manga began serialization in July 2014. Hence, the year 2024 is set to see the manga celebrate its 10th anniversary. As part of its celebrations, the anime is set to release four recap episodes, a seventh anime season, and an original movie.

My Hero Academia Season 7 commercial hints at the final war battles

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of My Hero Academia anime released a new 30-second-long commercial video for My Hero Academia Season 7.

"My Hero Academia Memories," i.e., the four recap episodes, is set to premiere on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. After the four episodes are released, the anime will switch to the seventh season.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will premiere on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with the anime's 139th episode.

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

As for the new teaser, it hints at some of the battles that will take place after the encounter between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki Tomura. The villains are seemingly set to attack the heroes. With that, the anime hints at a few battles - Himiko Toga vs Ochako Uraraka, All For One vs Endeavor & Hawks, Dabi vs Shoto Todoroki, and Shigaraki Tomura vs Pro Heroes.

Shoto can be seen fighting Dabi alongside Tenya Iida and Moe Kamiji. As for Shigaraki, he will evidently fight several heroes like Best Jeanist, Mirko, and others. Thus, it is yet to be seen if fans will get to see Deku vs Shigaraki in the upcoming season.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7?

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

As evident from the previous trailers, My Hero Academia Season 7 is set to feature the fight between Shigaraki Tomura and Star and Stripe at the beginning of the new season. Unfortunately, it seems like Star and Stripe is set to lose that fight as the villains led by Shigaraki Tomura will seemingly be attacking the Pro Heroes and Trainees.

Such a development should see the Pro Heroes and Trainees prepare beforehand to face the oncoming challenges by the villains. This will see several heroes team up with each other to fight the villains. The same has also been hinted at by the anime's latest commercial teaser. Fans can hope to see more such teasers in the near future.

