My Hero Academia's final fight won't feature its main character (& chapter 418 sets this up)

My Hero Academia chapter 418 is set to release on April 1, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have been revealed. Unfortunately, Shigaraki could be beyond saving because, as the chapter concluded, All for One emerged as a vestige to stop Midoriya from saving Shigaraki.

Despite the chapter concluding on a very disappointing end, fans still hope that Izuku could be the reason behind Shigaraki's redemption, even though All for One has now invaded his consciousness.

Furthermore, chapter 418 could have indicated that the fight of the final battle could not involve Izuku as an active member because All for One has entered the consciousness of Shigaraki, and the true opponent of this villain would be One for All and all of its vestiges.

My Hero Academia: Discovering the reason why Deku will not be involved in the final fight

Tenko as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 418, the chapter starts from where it left off as Tenko (Shigaraki) is about to awaken his Decay quirk in front of Deku. As Deku tried to approach him, Tenko had already awakened his quirk and killed his dog, thus going into a state of frenzy.

Shigaraki's sister progressed toward him as the chapter progressed, and it could be seen that the past was being repeated. But Midoriya jumped in and stopped Shigaraki before he could reach his sister. Shigaraki shouted as to why Deku was trying to save him, to which the latter replied that he saw him crying. Deku was risking his own body to imagine himself stopping Tenko from going berserk.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 later showed Tenko, who started questioning his existence. Tenko's past was showcased when one of his friends said that the former should become All Might in a game they were playing. Tenko's facial expressions glow up upon hearing this, but he gets shifted back to reality, where he is a villain standing before Midoriya.

Kotarou as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The chapter then showcased a flashback that involved Tenko's father, Kotaro Shimura, and a mysterious person who was continuously asking the former about Shigaraki's quirk manifestation. As the chapter reached its climax, a humongous All for One invaded Shigaraki's consciousness and belittled him when he turned on a new page from Deku's words.

Now that one of the previous main antagonists had entered the battlefield, things could take a new turn for Shigaraki, Deku, and all of the One for All vestiges. Fans speculate that there are high chances of Deku being pushed to the sidelines and all the One for All vestiges appearing to go against All for One.

All for One as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

There are also chances of Shigaraki going against All for One because the villain manipulated him and took full advantage of him. Fortunately, Shigaraki got rid of him before his final fight with Deku started, but now that the villain has re-emerged as a vestige, Shigaraki could go against him. The One for All vestiges could help him fight the villain, and Deku could again be on the sidelines.

The reason for putting the main protagonist of My Hero Academia on the sidelines could be that he is quirkless right now, so his entering the battle would only slow others down. Also, it is fair for All for One to die for good at the hands of One for All and its vestiges.

