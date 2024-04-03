My Hero Academia manga reaches a historical milestone Jujutsu Kaisen couldn't

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series revealed that the manga now has over 100 million copies in circulation worldwide. Especially notable of this accolade is Horikoshi’s series being one of the first new gens to cross such a threshold, even over what some may call the more popular Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami.

While the milestone is commendable, there are a few differences between the Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia mangas, which may explain the latter hitting this accolade first. One such reason is the difference in length for each series, with the Jujutsu Kaisen having just released its 26th compilation volume and My Hero Academia imminently releasing its 40th overall.

Nevertheless, the My Hero Academia manga’s latest accolade is incredibly impressive, firmly cementing it as one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The series is now just one of 21 total manga series ever to surpass the 100 million copies in circulation threshold.

My Hero Academia manga crosses the increasingly significant 100 million copies in circulation threshold

In addition to the news regarding the My Hero Academia manga’s latest milestone, Horikoshi shared an illustration commemorating the milestone. Protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya can be seen with All Might, Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, and a chibi version of Mirio Togata celebrating the mark. The clothing for the first four all feature the number 100 million in their designs.

The official YouTube channel for Shonen Jump also began streaming a new video commemorating the series and its history. The video is narrated by Daiki Yamashita, the voice actor for protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya in the television anime adaptation of the manga and in the anime franchise’s films.

The first 398 chapters of the manga are being made available for free online on the Jump+ and Zebrack platforms to celebrate the milestone. These chapters will be released in four weekly batches until May 1. The students from U.A. Class 1-A will also appear in newspaper advertisements across Japan from April 4 to 10.

Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. However, the manga is in its final arc and is expected to conclude sometime in the 2024 calendar year.

Studio BONES began producing a television anime adaptation of the original manga series in April 2016, with the seventh season of this adaptation set to premiere in May 2024. The franchise has also spawned three films, with a fourth set to release in Japanese theaters this August 2024.

