My Hero Academia season 7 introduces a brand new hero voiced by Romi Park

My Hero Academia season 7 was announced to be greenlit for production immediately following the finale episode of the series' sixth season. Moreover, a special illustration was drawn by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi to commemorate the announcement.

The upcoming season of My Hero Academia is also set to introduce a new character, who was teased in a dialog at the end of season 6’s finale episode. While she is new to the mainline anime series, fans may recognize Romi Park's character from one of the My Hero Academia films.

My Hero Academia season 7 is set to introduce Star and Stripe, voiced by Romi Park, to the mainline anime series

Romi Park’s character in the upcoming My Hero Academia season 7 anime series is none other than Star and Stripe, whom some hardcore fans may know as Cathleen Bate. Fans may remember her appearance alongside her younger sister in the My Hero Academia film Two Heroes, where she was saved by a young All Might.

This inspired her to become a Pro Hero herself, entering military training and rising through the ranks thanks to her incredibly powerful Quirk, New Order. Despite never being trained by All Might, she refers to him as her “master” due to the inspiration he gave her, allowing her to become America’s No. 1 Pro Hero.

Stars and Stripe will be voiced by Romi Park. She has voiced Hange(from AOT), Toshiro(Bleach) in the past.

As for when fans will get to see Star and Stripe on the small screen with Romi Park’s performance in My Hero Academia season 7, this is yet to be announced. With the series’ seventh season only having just been announced as approved for production, it’s unlikely that its release date will be any time soon.

This is further supported by the adaptation rate of the series’ recently-concluded sixth season, which adapted roughly 70 chapters worth of material. For context, if season 7 has the same pacing, it would adapt up to compilation volume 40 of the manga series. This is roughly two and a half volumes worth of material away from where the manga series currently is.

As a result, My Hero Academia season 7 likely won’t even have enough material to adapt to a full season until the end of this year at the absolute earliest. This would put the earliest release date for the series as Fall 2024, with a possible 2025 release date depending on when the manga ends and how much material it ends with.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

