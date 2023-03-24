One Piece Episode 1055: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1055 is set to be released on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Following last week’s conclusion of the Killer versus Basil Hawkins fight, fans are ready to focus on the remaining major conflicts. All that's left to be seen is whether the anime will first hone in on Sanji versus Queen, Zoro versus King, Law and Kid versus Big Mom, or Luffy versus Kaido.

No spoiler information is currently available for One Piece Episode 1055, especially in regards to which fight will be the focus of the anime next. However, fans do have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1055, while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece Episode 1055 preview suggests focus on Kid and Killer, teases conclusion of Killer vs. Hawkins

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1055 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, March 26, 2023. A minority of international fans will have to wait until Saturday night for the release. However, most international fans will be able to watch the episode on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. This means Crunchyroll is the best option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1055 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 25

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, March 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, March 26

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, March 26

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, March 26

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, March 26

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, March 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, March 26

Episode 1054 recap

One Piece Episode 1054 continued the Killer versus Hawkins fight, where the former was put on the defensive by the latter holding Kid hostage. Hawkins forced Killer’s hand by repeatedly striking his own head against a pillar, injuring Kid in the process without needing Killer to attack him.

The episode then cut to Law and Kid versus Big Mom, where the latter appeared to be out of commission for the time being. Big Mom tried to attack him and take advantage of this, but Law was able to counter. However, Prometheus sneakily attacked Law, while Kid wondered why he was unable to keep fighting without getting injured.

The episode then jumped back to Killer versus Hawkins. Killer eventually realized that he was able to strike Hawkins’ left arm since Kid had no left arm of his own to transfer damage to. This resulted in him successfully defeating Hawkins, further confirmed by the episode’s closing scenes where Kid said he suddenly felt lighter and more alive.

What to expect (speculative)

Given that Kid and Law were the focus of the closing moments of the previous episode, fans can expect One Piece Episode 1055 to focus on their fight versus Big Mom. This makes the most narrative sense given that the series had just set up Kid to be able to fight at full capacity with the defeat of Basil Hawkins.

However, there’s also the possibility that an equal or alternative focus will be given to Sanji versus Queen and Zoro versus King. This would also make sense, as it would mean going from the lowest-ranked opponents to the highest, essentially showcasing the fall of the Headliners of Kaido’s crew before the defeat of a Yonko.

One Piece Episode 1055 is also likely to give a brief moment of focus to Luffy versus Kaido if only to remind viewers that this fight is also proceeding in the background. Fans will likely see the two continue to be evenly matched, delaying either getting an advantage until the series is ready to focus exclusively on them.

