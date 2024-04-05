"Bro got the Inumaki treatment": My Hero Academia fans react as Deku loses his arms in Chapter 419

My Hero Academia fans have wreaked havoc on social media platforms like X due to the release of chapter 419 of the manga. These spoilers revealed some interesting details that have left the fanbase speechless.

There is a great sense of anticipation among fans for the manga chapter’s release since Deku seems to be in a very precarious spot at the moment. His fight against Shigaraki wasn’t smooth sailing in any way, and things only seem to get worse for the protagonist.

This development triggered unique responses from fans who have read both My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans started to compare Deku to Inumaki, which might seem rather odd to the anime-only fans of the respective series. Let’s take a look at some of the responses and understand why this comparison was made.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from manga chapters of both the aforementioned titles.

Why did fans compare My Hero Academia’s Deku to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Inumaki?

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime series (Image via Bones)

Fans compared Deku to Inumaki based on an event that was shown in chapter 419 of the manga series. The chapter hasn’t been released at the time of writing. However, the spoilers are out, and one particular panel showed Deku brutally injured. He and Shigaraki, whose bodies are now taken over by AFO, have returned from the dreamscape.

However, Deku was seen struggling to move when Shigaraki advanced towards him to deliver the finishing blow. The reason why Deku was unable to move was due to the fact that he no longer had arms. He lost both his arms after he held on to Tenko’s hands in the dreamscape when the Decay quirk was activated. Deku successfully managed to bring about a change in Shigaraki’s heart, but AFO’s intervention ruined it.

Inumaki as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen series (Image via MAPPA)

Inumaki from the Jujutsu Kaisen series lost his left arm when Sukuna activated his Domain Expansion during the Shibuya Incident. The fan-favorite character should consider himself lucky because Sukuna’s Domain Expansion is incredibly effective and has killed some of the most skilled sorcerers of all time.

Some reactions from fans who compared Deku to Inumaki

Expand Tweet

"Nah, Bro got the Inumaki treatment from Jujutsu Kaisen."

This fan, in particular, compared the two characters since they no longer have arms. The only difference here is that Inumaki still has one functional arm. Whereas Deku lost both his arms after the incidents that took place in the dreamscape. Fans didn’t hold themselves back on X as they made fun of Deku for receiving the same treatment that Inumaki did from Gege Akutami.

"deku and inumaki not having arms is crazy, free my sons!!!," one fan wrote.

Naturally, a massive section of the respective fanbases love both Deku and Inumaki. They’re both characters that fans adore because of their personalities. They are pure and would put their lives on the line to save their loved ones, as seen in the respective manga series. Netizens seem to be quite hurt seeing their favorite characters in this state.

Eri as seen in the My Hero Academia series (Image via Bones)

"Eri clutching up trust," said another.

Meanwhile, fans are hoping that Eri’s abilities will help Deku grow his limbs back again. He is an important asset in this fight, and losing him would tilt the scales of balance in Shigaraki’s favor. Netizens hope that the Rewind Quirk will help Deku go back to his original state, which would result in him having his limbs.

"dread seeing twitter that day if hori does that never beating the plot device allegations," said a fan.

On the other hand, certain sections of the fans hope that this doesn't happen. They believe that this would become an instance of the main character receiving plot armor, which is all but prevalent in every Shonen title.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers: AFO's role in Shigaraki's past is revealed as unexpected allies save Deku

My Hero Academia manga reaches a historical milestone Jujutsu Kaisen couldn't

My Hero Academia chapter 419: Release date and time, what to expect, and more