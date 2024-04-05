The truth about Shigaraki's decay is revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 419 (& AFO had everything to do with it)

My Hero Academia chapter 419 was recently leaked, shocking fans with the return of All For One and what it means for Tomura Shigaraki. In the manga, it was shown that back when Shigaraki was a child, known as Tenko Shimura, he possessed the decay Quirk in a natural manner. However, the most recent chapter has changed the entire story of the event.

According to the My Hero Academia chapter 419 leaks, Shigaraki's decline was caused by All For One, who was involved in almost every event in the former's life. That fundamentally changes Shigaraki's character from a thematic standpoint, demonstrating that All For One is not only the series' main antagonist, but also the root cause of everything that has occurred in this story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 reveals the true origin of Shigaraki's decay Quirk and All For One's influence

It was revealed in the most recent chapter of the manga that All For One had planned Tenko Shimura's descent into madness and transformation into Tomura Shigaraki from the moment he was born. Chapter 419 showed a flashback of how All For One removed Tenko's original Quirk and gave him what would become Shigaraki's decay, which, as it was confirmed, is a variation of the Quirk used by another villain of the story, Overhaul.

Shigaraki's hair began to gray as his decay Quirk manifested, which should not have happened if he had acquired it naturally. As a result, while this isn't conclusive evidence that author Kohei Horikoshi had this twist in mind for a long time, it fits well within the story.

Furthermore, this completely changes fans' perceptions of Shigaraki's character. It turns out that for most of his life, he was manipulated by All For One and designed to serve him. In many ways, he was simply used as a tool for the supervillain's benefit, and it appears that Tomura has met his end in the story.

What will happen to All For One and Shigaraki now

Shigaraki and All For One in the anime (Image via Studio Bones).

My Hero Academia chapter 419 has established All For One as the final villain of the series, and while it was shown that he took over Shigaraki's body, there was also a moment where the former had to create a hand to keep the remains of the latter from fighting back. This means that there is a very good chance that Shigaraki could come back in the next few chapters.

Perhaps the biggest question pushing forward is how this twist in My Hero Academia chapter 419 benefits the story as a whole. It was definitely a major twist, especially when most people were expecting Shigaraki to be redeemed by Deku, although the latter could still happen, with Tomura sacrificing himself to help destroy All For One.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 419 revealed that All For One was responsible for Shigaraki's decay Quirk and planning the different events that shaped the latter into a villain. Therefore, this confirms that Shigaraki never had control over his life and was just a puppet of All For One.

