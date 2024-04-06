My Hero Academia: Deku could still regain his Quirk (& Eri is the key)

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 419 dropped one of the most shocking twists of the manga, where it was revealed that All For One orchestrated Tomura Shigaraki's entire life in order to achieve his goal of preparing the perfect vessel.

All For One's reappearance in chapter 418 of the manga turned the tables on Deku once again. Just when the latter had finally managed to reach out to Shigaraki and helped him get rid of his hatred, All For One emerged in Shigaraki's subconscious and took control of his body.

As such, not only were Deku's efforts rendered meaningless by All For One, but he also ended up losing both his arms and a major portion of his Quirk. However, all hope may not be lost yet for the hero, as there's still a chance that he could end up getting saved by Eri.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Eri may be Deku's last hope in the My Hero Academia manga

In My Hero Academia chapter 419, Deku's plan to save Shigaraki was thwarted by All For One, who managed to take control of the latter's body by destroying him psychologically.

The events that transpired in the dreamscape also left Deku with a major injury, as he was revealed to have lost his arms due to coming into direct contact with Shigaraki's Decay Quirk. With no means of continuing the fight whatsoever, the situation started looking extremely bleak for Deku.

Fortunately, Deku's classmates came to his rescue, saving him from imminent death at the hands of the despicable villain. They were also joined by Shota Aizawa, who emerged from the portal and apologized for being late.

The arrival of Aizawa on the battlefield eased a lot of tension on the readers' minds, given that Deku has been facing off against the villains all by himself for quite some time, without any hopes for backup. Now that Deku's allies are arriving one by one to aid him in the fight, it is certainly plausible that Eri might be able to finally help him and restore his hands.

In chapter 416 of the My Hero Academia manga, Eri was determined to rush out to the battlefield in order to help Deku. However, she was stopped by Ectoplasm, who reminded her that she hadn't yet stored enough energy for her Rewind Quirk. As such, Ectoplasm assured her by saying that they would simply need to believe in Deku for the time being.

That said, Deku is in a completely helpless state as of now. Given TomurAFO's (i.e., Tomura's body with All For One's mind) current power level, it would be difficult even for the combined forces of the rest of the heroes to put up a fight against him. Therefore, this may just be the perfect chance for Eri to use her Quirk and heal Deku so that he can put an end to All For One's rampage.

However, this would only be possible if Eri somehow managed to store enough energy to use her Quirk. Similar to how she healed Deku during his battle against Overhaul, her restoration abilities could end up being Deku's last hope of regaining his arms as well as his Quirks.

On the other hand, bringing Eri out to the battlefield and exposing her to the danger posed by All For One might not be the best idea. That said, Eri using her abilities to save Deku and possibly other heroes from the brink of death could be the last resort for the Hero Society to strengthen their forces and bring an end to All For One's life, once and for all.

