My Hero Academia: Kurogiri may become the real savior of Tomura Shigaraki

Following the release of chapter 419 of the My Hero Academia manga, the fate of Tenko Shimura, aka Tomura Shigaraki, looks bleak. After All For One emerged inside his subconscious and took control of his body, Shigaraki seemingly faded into a deep abyss, with no hopes of return as of now.

That said, fans shouldn't abandon all hopes for Shigaraki just yet, as there might still be a way for him to be saved, which includes his loyal companion, Kurogiri.

Kurogiri was created by Dr. Kyudai Garaki out of the corpse of Oboro Shirakumo, a former U.A. High student who met an untimely end in the line of duty. Kurogiri's sole purpose was to serve and protect Tomura Shigaraki, a duty which he might end up fulfilling in the upcoming chapters of the My Hero Academia manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Exploring how Kurogiri may be the one to save Tomura Shigaraki

Prior to his capture, Kurogiri used to be an integral part of the League of Villains. He was created by Dr. Kyudai Garaki to serve and protect Tomura Shigaraki under All For One's command. Even after he was captured, Kurogiri remained loyal to his master, as he proclaimed in My Hero Academia chapter 373 that he is and will continue being the protector of Shigaraki.

While Kurogiri's loyalty is certainly commendable, Shigaraki's fate currently looks bleak, especially after All For One emerged and took control of his body, which resulted in Shigaraki seemingly disappearing from existence.

That said, it hasn't been officially confirmed as of now whether Shigaraki is gone for good, which leaves room for some hope for his survival.

Kurogiri as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

However, it is to be noted that before All For One emerged and took control of Shigaraki's body, Deku was successful in eradicating the hatred inside the latter's heart.

This was confirmed by All For One after he took control of Shigaraki's body, as he realized that all of the latter's hatred had vanished, along with his Decay Quirk.

Given how dire the current situation of the manga looks for Shigaraki and the Heroes, this might just be the perfect time for Kurogiri to arrive and fulfil his duty of protecting his master.

As seen in the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 420, Shota Aizawa and Hizashi Yamada were successful in bringing out a tiny part of their deceased friend's personality inside Kurogiri, as the latter agreed to cooperate with them in gathering more Heroes to face All For One.

However, it's too soon to tell if Aizawa and Yamada were completely successful in reaching out to their former friend. It might be that while a portion of Shirakumo is still alive inside Kurogiri, he would likely retain the latter's sense of responsibility for his master, Tomura Shigaraki.

Now that he has began cooperating with the Heroes, Kurogiri may make his way into the battlefield himself, in order to fulfil his duty and save Shigaraki.

With Deku being successful in saving Shigaraki's soul, Kurogiri may end up saving his life from the evil clutches of All For One. Whether or not it actually ends up happening, remains to be seen in the upcoming chapters of the My Hero Academia manga.

