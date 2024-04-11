My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers: Aizawa uses Eri's quirk to heal Deku as other heroes join the fight

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers were supposed to reveal how Aizawa and other heroes joined the fight. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint. My Hero Academia chapter 420 is set to be officially released on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The previous chapter saw All For One revealing the truth behind Shigaraki's quirk and how he was the person responsible for making each one of his decisions. Moments later, the manga saw Aizawa, Sero, and other heroes arriving to help Deku as the One For All user lost his arms.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers: Aizawa's plan gets revealed

Aizawa and Mic as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

According to the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled From Aizawa-kun. The chapter opens with Aizawa, Mic, and Kurogiri on a tiny island. Mic could be seen holding Kurogiri as he wanted to punch him for violating Shirakumo's corpse. That's when Aizawa noticed that Kurogiri was crying.

Mic thought that it was impossible because Kurogiri was Nomu, and a miracle like the one in Tartarus was highly unlikely. However, Aizawa was hopeful about the situation as they had managed to generate a white spark that mixed with the darkness. They weren't capable of turning it into 100% white, but it wasn't 100% black either. After the mist cleared, Kurogiri could be seen calling Present Mic by his real name 'Yamada', causing Mic to start crying as he was flooded with memories of his friend Shirakumo.

Kurogiri as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers then cuts to Tsukauchi in the control room as Aizawa asks him about Monoma's condition. Unfortunately, he was still unconscious. With the battle inching towards its end, Aizawa wanted to make full use of Kurogiri's portals until he was willing to cooperate. He wished to gather as many heroes in the shortest time possible.

Moments later, My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers saw heroes volunteering to fight. These heroes included Death Arms and Astro. Astro was the main protagonist of Sensei no Bulge, Kohei Horikoshi's previous manga series. Even the civilians gave away their clothing, using which the heroes could treat some hero's wounds.

Aizawa as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers then cut to the battle in Takoba. Gashly was fighting Sero, and 13 other heroes. When all seemed lost, Tokage, Kamakiri, Ectoplasm, and other heroes arrived through Kurogiri's portals. With that, Aizawa gathered more heroes for phase 3 of the Divide and Conquer operation.

The manga spoilers cut to the present as Aizawa asked Deku how long it had been since he lost his arms. Unfortunately, Deku had no idea as it had happened inside the mental world. Right after, Aizawa asked Deku about Shigaraki as he was seemingly showing no resistance to All For One like before.

Eri as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers then revealed another flashback featuring Eri. She handed Aizawa her horn so that he could use it to help others. She got it cut from her body with some help from Ectoplasm. She knew that she could not go into the battlefield herself, hence she made the rational decision to cut her horn, allowing Aizawa to carry her quirk with him.

There was a risk that Eri would lose her quirk, but she did not mind it. Her dream was to sing like Jirou and have fun with Deku and others after the war was over. Hence, she did not mind risking the loss of her quirk.

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

The manga then cut to the present as Aizawa pierced Deku with Eri's horn. Given that Eri did not have much energy, it took a couple of minutes for Deku to heal. This was followed by Aizawa cheering up Deku as he told him that he could not die until he heard Eri's singing.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers ended with Mineta, Kaminari, Shoji, Momo, Kouda, and other heroes coming out of the portals. They were exhausted, but could not stop their bodies from moving on their own after seeing Deku do his best.

