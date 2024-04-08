My Hero Academia chapter 420: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 420 is set to release on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12AM JST, according to the series’ official page on the MANGA Plus platform. With TomurAFO’s return officially confirmed, fans are curious to see what Aizawa, Sero, and the others who’ve shown up to save Deku can actually do against what’s likely the series’ final villain.

However, fans will be left guessing for quite some time as verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 420 are unavailable, as of this article’s writing. Likewise, recent anti-manga piracy activity within Japan has cast doubts on the future of spoiler processes for both mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s original series and others in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Thanks to MANGA Plus, however, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the coming issue, as well as a free way to support the official release by using the platform.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 release date and time

Aizawa and co undoubtedly have a plan to save Deku and defeat TomurAFO in My Hero Academia chapter 420 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 420 is currently slated for an official release date and time of Monday, April 15, 2024, at 12AM JST. The exact local date and time will differ in each time zone as a result. Chapter 420 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 AM, Sunday, April 14, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 AM, Sunday, April 14, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2024 Central European Time 4 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, April 15, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Monday, April 15, 2024

My Hero Academia chapter 420 where to read

Sero's promised big moment finally begins heading into My Hero Academia chapter 420 (Image via BONES)

As mentioned above, chapter 420 will be available to read for free on the MANGA Plus platform (both website and app) in most countries and territories worldwide. Additional means of reading include Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Fans can also buy the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 420 once officially released.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 recap

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 419 began with All For One criticizing Deku for sacrificing Yoichi, but thanking him for creating the opportunity that allowed his consciousness to regain control. All For One then told Shigaraki that all of the choices the latter has made have actually been those of the former.

He then revealed that, as All Might rose in power, All For One convinced Kotaro Shimura to have Tenko. He then removed his Quirk, had it modified by Kyodai Garaki, and then returned it to Tenko as Decay. In other words, he’s responsible for Tenko’s horrifying actions.

After revealing this, Shigaraki’s spirit was shown decaying completely, with All For One purging his soul as Deku was thrown out of the dreamscape world. In the real world, TomurAFO lamented Yoichi’s disappearance before commenting on how the spiritual damage affected Shigaraki’s real body. Deku then called out to All For One, who responded by saying he’d move on to world domination. Deku tried to get up and fight him but was unable to.

It’s then revealed that Deku’s arms really did Decay away, leaving him armless. However, he still tries to fight on, prompting All For One to prepare to kill him. Suddenly, Hanta Sero, Mashirao Ojiro, and Rikido Sato appeared, saving Deku’s life. The chapter then ended with the appearance of Shota Aizawa as well, who stepped through a Warp Gate portal and apologized for being a little late.

What to expect in My Hero Academia chapter 420? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With All For One having taken over Shigaraki’s body yet again, it’s presumed My Hero Academia chapter 420 will see Aizawa and co-reveal some sort of plan for dealing with TomurAFO. Fans should also get some explanation of how Aizawa survived, and how he seemingly convinced Kurogiri to come to their side and help them.

Chapter 420 should also bounce around to various peoples’ reactions to Deku’s injuries, specifically those of All Might and his mom Inko Midoriya. Fans are also likely to see other Class 1-A students watching the fight react, possibly even being inspired to help Sero and the others in their efforts to save Deku and defeat TomurAFO.

Related links

My Hero Academia chapter 419 highlights

My Hero Academia chapter 418 highlights

My Hero Academia chapter 419 finally gives Sero his moment & its one of series' most memorable

The truth about Shigaraki's decay is revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 419 and AFO had everything to do with it