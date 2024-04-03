Horikoshi has forgotten about the two most important My Hero Academia side characters (& for a good reason)

My Hero Academia is reaching its conclusion, so it makes sense that a lot of plotlines have ended in the manga. There are some examples of that, such as Katsuki Bakugo's character arc or the problems within the Todoroki family. But while there is a growing focus on Deku's battle with Tomura Shigaraki, a lot of people seem to have forgotten about the whereabouts of Shota Aizawa and Present Mic.

Even the My Hero Academia author, Kohei Horikoshi, could be having the same issue since the story has not addressed the two UA teachers. They fell into the Kurogiri portal in chapter 380 of the manga and in 418 published chapters, there is no clarification of what happened to them, or how that is going to affect the main plot of the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

My Hero Academia manga is yet to explain what happened to Shota Aizawa and Present Mic

Shota Aizawa and Present Mic, two of the UA teachers, fell into Kurogiri's dimension in chapter 380 of the manga. As of now, there are no further developments on what happened to them, which is becoming all the more perplexing for the fandom. Considering that the battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki seems to be reaching the endgame of the series, a lot of people are wondering what happened to the two teachers.

Kurogiri was originally a human named Oboro Shirakuno and was a childhood friend of Aizawa and Present Mic - the reason why a lot of people feel that this plot, considering how Oboro was modified by All For One, should have been resolved by now. When taking into account how every other major plot point has been completed, there is also an argument that author Kohei Horikoshi has something in store for them.

There could be a chance of Aizawa and Present Mic, along with Kurogiri's help, getting involved in the fight with Deku and Shigaraki, although that wouldn't make a lot of sense, at least when it comes to the two teachers. While Shigaraki and Kurogiri do have a connection of sorts that could play a role in this final battle, Aizawa and Present Mic are not so relevant to the story that they would be involved at this stage of the game.

Decisions of the final arc of the series

The main cast in season 6 of the anime (Image via Bones).

The final War arc in the My Hero Academia manga has been a series of ups and downs for a lot of people, especially considering the direction it took from the very beginning. There have been numerous fans mentioning how the series has been lacking consistency in recent years and how some major plot points were not concluded in a satisfying manner.

The Aizawa and Present Mic situation is a very good example of that, with the revelation of Kurogiri being their childhood friend not really adding to the plot and not being resolved thus far. It was a bizarre creative decision by Horikoshi but has not been the only one, with Dabi's increasing powers, All For One's defeat at the hands of Katsuki Bakugo, and Deku's desire to redeem Shigaraki also receiving a decent amount of criticism.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia has forgotten, at least as of right now, about Present Mic and Shota Aizawa's predicament with Kurogiri. They fell into his dimension in chapter 380 of the manga and there has been no update of what has happened to them ever since.

