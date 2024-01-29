10 My Hero Academia characters who are left out of the final arc (so far)

My Hero Academia characters come in a lot of shapes and forms and the vast majority of them have had at least one moment throughout this final arc. It makes sense that author Kohei Horikoshi has created a huge cast and decided to give the vast majority of them a moment or two in the final battle, although it is worth pointing out that some characters haven't appeared yet or have had a very minor role.

In that regard, which My Hero Academia characters can show up in the final chapters of this arc? It is difficult to say because the manga is already focusing on the final confrontation between Tomura Shigaraki and Deku, so there is no certainty that these characters are going to show up in the story but keep an eye on them, at least when it comes to having a minor role.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia characters mentioned in this series and the story as a whole. Furthermore, any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Overhaul and 9 other My Hero Academia characters who are yet to have a significant moment in the final arc

1. Overhaul

Overhaul is one of those My Hero Academia characters with a weird role at the moment (Image via Bones).

Kai Chisaki, most commonly known as Overhaul and as the main antagonist of the fourth season of the anime adaptation, has been one of the weirdest creative decisions made by Kohei Horikoshi in the final arc. Tomura Shigaraki has removed his arms so he couldn't use his Quirk anymore but he was released from Tartarus a few arcs ago... only to have zero relevance in the plot moving forward.

The only reason that Overhaul features on this list is that he is a villain who has been let loose and seems like a plothole at the moment. Perhaps Horikoshi is planning a final moment with Eri and Mirio Togata, although the necessity of that can be debated.

2. Sero Hanta

One of the most ignored My Hero Academia characters (Image via Bones).

Sero is one of those My Hero Academia characters who have been extremely neglected throughout the manga, so it makes sense that he didn't have anything prominent to do during the final arc. It seemed that Kohei Horikoshi wanted to give each member of Deku's class a moment to shine but Sero got handed the worst deal.

In that regard, Sero's best moment in the series was probably teaching Deku how to use Black Whip since the former's Quirk was very similar in terms of how it was executed. But beyond that, he didn't have a role to play in the War arc.

3. Inko Midoriya

A character who is likely to have a moment before the manga ends (Image via Bones).

Inko Midoriya is Deku's mom and has been for his son since the very first chapter of the manga, so it makes sense that she would have a role to play, at least when it came to a random scene with her thinking back on Izuku's progress in the story. However, Inko didn't have a significant scene in the final arc thus far.

There is a very good chance that her moment is going to arrive after the war ends and Izuku can reunite with her. So, compared to other My Hero Academia characters on this list, she has almost a guaranteed spot moving forward. Although that leads to another member of the Midoriya household...

4. Hisashi Midoriya

One of the biggest mysteries among My Hero Academia characters (Image via Bones).

Hisashi Midoriya is probably one of the most debated My Hero Academia characters online because of his lack of presence in the story. Despite being the protagonist's father, and with the series establishing that he and Inko are still married, Hisashi has never appeared in the franchise.

Considering that he should be aware of his son suddenly getting a Quirk, becoming a part of UA, and having his own rise to prominence as a hero, there has never been any scene involving Hisashi.

It was mentioned that he can breathe fire and that he works overseas, but Horikoshi has never bothered to show him at least once, which feels like a weird creative decision.

5. Shota Aizawa

Aizawa is still due his big moment (Image via Bones).

There is an argument to be made that Aizawa already had his moment helping to keep Tomura Shigaraki from using his multiple Quirks but there is still the element of the Kurogiri plot. Considering that it was eventually revealed that Kurogiri was Aizawa and Present Mic's childhood friend, it seemed that the manga was going to resolve that plot.

However, the story still hasn't been resolved. This is something that probably should have been resolved before the main Shigaraki vs. Deku battle, but let's wait and see how Horikoshi resolves this.

6. Present Mic

Present Mic is another of those My Hero Academia characters who have been forgotten (Image via Bones).

Just like the previous example of Aizawa, it is worth pointing out that Present Mic is another of those My Hero Academia characters who still have to resolve the Kurogiri plot point. And considering Mic's role in the story, it is worth pointing out that his character might need this moment.

Present Mic is one of those My Hero Academia characters who have often been used for comedic effect, although the Kurogiri subplot allowed him to show another angle of his personality. Therefore, hopefully, he is going to have a resolution to this situation.

7. Kurogiri

Perhaps one of the most controversial My Hero Academia characters out there (Image via Bones).

There is a strong argument to be made that Kurogiri is one of the most controversial My Hero Academia characters in the series due to how his plot twist was executed. And the fact that the plot itself hasn't been 100% resolved is something that has only added salt to the injury.

Kurogiri seemed like a follower of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki's second-in-command but it was later revealed that he was Aizawa and Present Mic's childhood friend and the villains had experimented on him.

And while there have been scenes of their friend taking over control, that plot point still needs to conclude.

8. Nezu

Another character who is bound to have one scene (Image via Bones).

While Principal Nezu is not bound to have a major role for the remainder of the series, he is probably one of the My Hero Academia characters who are going to have a scene before the manga concludes.

Nezu is probably going to have a moment in the series' epilogue when the main cast gets to graduate, which is something that is very likely to happen. And while that might not be a cool or memorable scene, it would be something that long-term fans of the series would want to see.

9. Mr. Compress

An underutilized villain (Image via Bones).

It can be argued that, among My Hero Academia characters, Mr. Compress got the worst deal when it came to the members of the League of Villains. While he had one memorable moment, which was sacrificing himself so Shigaraki, Spinner, and the others could run away during the first War arc, there is an argument to be made that he should have had a role in the final battle.

Mr. Compress should have gone down with the villains' boat but he had a very minor role and has been sidelined for the vast majority of the arc. It is a disappointment because his sacrifice showed his real identity and Horikoshi never did anything with it.

10. Eri

A character with some major plot relevance (Image via Bones).

Eri's relevance in the story is very important, even when compared to some of the most prominent My Hero Academia characters. She was not only the focus of the Overhaul arc and season 4 of the anime but her rewind Quirk was also a major element in recent arcs, with Mirio's return and, in a way, was the key to Bakugo's victory over All For One.

However, Eri hasn't been involved in any major moment in the final arc, although she could probably make a cameo or be referenced with Deku's crowning moment as a hero if it happens. Eri being saved was one of Deku's biggest accomplishments as a hero, so this would probably be mentioned at some point in the final battle.

Final thoughts

There are some My Hero Academia characters who are bound to have a moment or two before the series ends, although it is worth pointing out that their appearances are not guaranteed. Be that as it may, if they show up, here is hoping they can shine and uplift the story.