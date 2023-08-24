My Hero Academia: Who Deku's dad truly is doesn't matter (& it never will)

From the beginning of My Hero Academia series, the protagonist Izuku Midoriya has been shown to idolize All Might and follow in his footsteps to become a hero like him. While the former No. 1 Hero has been an inspiring character for Deku, fans have often been left wondering about the green-haired protagonist's father.

My Hero Academia follows the story of a quirkless boy named Izuku Midoriyo, who dreams of becoming the number 1 Hero like All Might. That's when he happens to run into the hero and gets the opportunity of a lifetime, i.e., to inherit his power of One For All.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

Who is Deku's dad in My Hero Academia?

All For One as seen in the anime series (Image via BONES)

At the outset of the series, when Izuku and Inko Midoriya were shown to visit Dr. Tsubasa, Inko revealed that her husband's name is Hisashi Midoriya. Additionally, she revealed that he was a fire quirk user working in another country. Other than that, not much has been revealed about the character.

Considering how the mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has yet to reveal anything else about the character, fans began suspecting the nature of the secret. Many began theorizing that the reason behind the character's absence could be that it was a huge secret that could only be revealed close to the series' end.

This led fans to theorize that Deku's dad was none other than All For One. Moreover, the fact that Horikoshi is a Star Wars fan made fans adamant about the theory that All For One may end up revealing his identity as Deku's father in the end. That being said, this theory is quite flawed. Around the time when Deku was conceived, All For One was engaged in battle(s) against One For All. Hence, it seems rather odd that All For One would take time out to start a family.

Why Hisashi Midoriya's identity reveal is set to be unimpactful

Most shonen anime tend to have similar tropes. Keeping this in mind, one can note how the fathers of the Shounen protagonist are often absent in the story. This is not just in the case of My Hero Academia but also several series, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, Hunter X Hunter, etc.

Deku and Inko as seen in the anime series (Image via BONES)

While other shonen anime series have already revealed the identities of such absent characters, they did not make much of an impact. As expected, such character reveals do leave a momentary impact, but they did not directly affect the story.

Hence, there is a good chance that the situation will be no different for My Hero Academia. Fans can thus expect Hisashi Midoriya's identity reveal to be quite unimpactful to the overall story.

Why the identity of Deku's dad should not matter in the story

Deku as seen in the anime series (Image via BONES)

Ever since the beginning of My Hero Academia, the story has focused on Izuku Midoriya's character development. From being a quirkless boy, he inherited one of the strongest quirks and began training to defeat the big bad villain All For One. To reveal that the villain was actually someone related to the protagonist would end up going against everything the plot has built up to.

While it may momentarily leave fans enthralled, in the long run, such a plot twist will only hurt the series as it would end up becoming quite a basic anime trope.

