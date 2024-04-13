My Hero Academia: All 10 Class 1-A students who couldn't show up to save Deku from AFO

As the conclusion of My Hero Academia's final arc draws near, the future of the Hero society has been looking pretty bleak since the re-emergence of All For One in chapter 419 of the manga.

Although Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, has been facing off against Tomura Shigaraki alone for all this while, he finally got much-needed backup from his teacher, Shota Aizawa, and his friends from Class 1-A of U.A. High.

However, not all students from Class 1-A were present on the battlefield, as made evident in the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 420. With that in mind, let us look at all the 10 Class 1-A students who weren't able to show up to save Deku from All For One.

My Hero Academia: 10 Class 1-A students who couldn't show up to save Deku from All For One

1) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shoto Todoroki's absence from the battlefield isn't a surprise to anyone, since he was last seen in chapter 402 of the My Hero Academia manga in an unconscious state following his final battle against Dabi.

The long-drawn battle between the two brothers came to an emotional end in chapter 390, where Shoto managed to arrive just in the nick of time and contain Dabi's explosion with his Great Glacial Aegir. However, Shoto was gravely injured as a result of the fight, as he immediately collapsed afterward. As such, Shoto not arriving to save Deku from All For One was pretty much expected.

2) Ochaco Uraraka

Uraraka as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Ochaco Uraraka is another character whose absence from the ongoing battle against All For One comes as no surprise. This is because her final battle against Himiko Toga left her on the brink of death.

That said, Toga surprisingly ended up saving Uraraka's life by transferring all of her blood to the latter's body. However, she currently doesn't seem to be in a condition to fight anymore, as she was shown to be unconscious as well in chapter 402 of the manga.

3) Toru Hagakure

Toru Hagakure as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

Toru Hagakure, aka Invisible Girl, was last seen in chapter 406 of the My Hero Academia manga alongside Yuga Aoyama. The two aspiring Heroes were seen destroying the rest of the plants following their battle against Kunieda.

This battle came to an enthralling conclusion in chapter 400. As a result of the devastating fight, Hagakure's Invisibility was glitching out, causing her to be partially visible. Given that Hagakure and Aoyama were preoccupied with burning Kunieda's plants to save the rest of the Heroes, it's unlikely that either of them will show up in the battle against All For One anytime soon.

4) Yuga Aoyama

Yuga Aoyama as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Yuga Aoyama suffered some serious injuries during his battle against Kunieda. This was further solidified by the scene where Hagakure was visibly concerned about Aoyama's wounds.

However, the latter proudly declared that since it was his last day as a U.A. High student, he would do whatever it took to save everyone. Given his current state, Aoyama is also unlikely to join the current battle against All For One anytime soon.

5) Tenya Ida

Tenya Iida as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Tenya Ida has been absent from the battlefield for a long time, and that too, for a good reason. He was tasked with carrying Shoto Todoroki to the vicinity where the latter's family was confronting Dabi. After running at maximum capacity and delivering Shoto to his family, Ida's Engine gave out, which caused him to crash and become immobile for some time.

He was last seen in chapter 395 of the My Hero Academia manga, where his survival was confirmed. However, given his current state, Ida will likely be one of the many characters to sit out the fight against All For One.

6) Eijiro Kirishima

Kirishima as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Eijiro Kirishima, aka Red Riot, has also been absent from the My Hero Academia manga for a considerable amount of time. He was last seen in chapter 385 alongside Hitoshi Shinso and was one of the many people who fought against All For One.

However, Kirishima's current whereabouts remain unknown, especially after All For One laid waste to the Heroes who confronted him.

7) Fumikage Tokoyami

Tokoyami as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Fumikage Tokoyami was one of the few U.A. High students who directly faced All For One on the frontlines. Along with his mentor Hawks, Tokoyami was grievously injured by the despicable villain, leaving him unable to fight. He was last seen in an unconscious state in chapter 385 of the My Hero Academia manga and is unlikely to join the current battle anytime soon.

8) Kyoka Jiro

Kyoka Jiro as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Also known as Earphone Jack, Kyoka Jiro was a part of Ochaco Uraraka's battle against Himiko Toga. She suffered some grave injuries during the battle and was last seen in an unconscious state in chapter 395. Given the current situation on the battlefield, it's likely that she has been rescued and will be recuperating throughout the entirety of the ongoing fight.

9) Tsuyu Asui

Tsuyu Asui as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Along with Kyoka Jiro, Tsuyu Asui was also part of the battle between Uraraka and Toga. She suffered some serious injuries at the hands of Toga during the fight. However, Tsuyu was fortunately rescued along with her friends and is probably not in a state to jump into the fight against All For One.

10) Mina Ashido

Mina Ashido as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Mina Ashido, aka Pinky, has been absent from the manga for a long time. She was last seen in action in chapter 353 of the My Hero Academia manga, fighting alongside Kirishima, aka Red Riot. She appeared about 30 chapters later, that too, on the cover of the manga.

After that, she was mostly seen in flashback scenes. As such, the reason for her absence from the battlefield remains unknown, as her fans continue to hope that she will soon appear in the upcoming chapters.

Final thoughts

All of these Class 1-A students have been absent from the ongoing fight against All For One for pretty good reasons, as a majority of them were grievously injured while fighting their own battles.

As such, there is no guarantee that they will participate in the ongoing final fight against All For One in the upcoming chapters of the My Hero Academia manga.

Related links:

My Hero Academia: Kurogiri may become the real savior of Tomura Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers

Deku could still regain his Quirk and Eri is the key

My Hero Academia already told fans how Deku will defeat All For One and nobody noticed

My Hero Academia fans viciously defend Deku's miraculous recovery in chapter 420

My Hero Academia pays the biggest ode to Avengers: Endgame in Chapter 420