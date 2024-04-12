"Go read JJK then" - My Hero Academia fans viciously defend Deku's miraculous recovery in chapter 420

My Hero Academia chapter 420 was recently leaked and it has been confirmed that Deku got his arms back thanks to Eri's rewind Quirk. This is something that has been fairly divisive in the anime and manga community. A lot of people mentioned that the event took away all the impact from the previous chapter and served as a way to remind readers that there are no major consequences for the heroes when push comes to shove.

On the other hand, several My Hero Academia fans defended the decision by author Kohei Horikoshi and claimed that this is something that fits with the story. There is also the statement made by a lot of fans that this manga has never been about misery or darkness but rather about overcoming it with the help of others. This is why they think Eri healing Deku's arms is a way to pay him back for the help he gave her during the Overhaul arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people being quoted and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

My Hero Academia fans defend the decision of Eri healing Deku's arms in chapter 420

Expand Tweet

Eri gave Shota Aizawa her little forehead horn so he could use it to give Deku his arms back, even if that meant she was never going to be able to use her Quirk again. That actually happened and Deku got his arms back, with some people claiming that it made the series feel like "Disney Academia." This was because of the lack of consequences, although fans of the manga have also defended the decision.

"People mad that Deku got his arms back? Me I'm hyped it seems that 1A is all coming to support him.", one person mentioned

"Idk why ppl are now complaining about Deku getting his arms back. His arms were never going to be gone permanently anyways. Ik Eri would heal him but i didn’t expect her to sacrifice her hornm," another person pointed out

"Sacrificing her horn was actually VERY good writing. Now she can't be a free reset button," another person highlighted.

Other people have mentioned how it is thematically fitting that it was Eri who helped Deku this time around because of how she was saved during the Overhaul arc. This also fits with the theme of Deku not having to shoulder the entirety of the responsibility on his own.

Eri turned out to be instrumental in the final portion of the arc (Image via Bones).

There is no denying that the lack of casualties has been a controversial topic in the series thus far, which is why this twist has been divisive for a lot of people. However, fans also need to wait and see what happens with the story in the coming chapters, especially after what happened between All For One and Tomura Shigaraki.

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

The situation with My Hero Academia chapter 420 also leads to a discussion on whether a happy or tragic ending is better for a shonen series. There is a very strong division in the anime community regarding that, with some claiming that a tragic ending tends to be more realistic. Meanwhile, others think that an uplifting message is also necessary and that a lot of readers sometimes just want to be happy with the story they are consuming.

"Did people forget that Eri is literally the only person who can really "heal" these kind of injuries with her 'Rewind' It was obvious she would be involved, especially after what Izuku and Mirio did for her in the past. Who people complain never really got about what MHA is," a person mentioned.

"Jjk has convinced the anime community that the only way to have stakes is by needlessly killing your characters for shock value," another fan pointed out.

"Far too often people treat My hero like jjk. And it’s sad because my hero never gave that high risk vibe for the mcs. It was something kids could watch too," another person added.

Comparisons to other series like Jujutsu Kaisen can be viewed as unnecessary as it's cleared that both mangaka have different approaches to their respective stories. Furthermore, ideas or decisions that may work for one story may not work for another one, although ultimately everything is in the eye of the beholder.

Related articles

An explanation of Eri’s Quirk in My Hero Academia

Do Deku's arms get healed in My Hero Academia? Explored

My Hero Academia pays the biggest ode to Avengers: Endgame in Chapter 420

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers: Aizawa uses Eri's quirk to heal Deku as Class 1-A joins the fight