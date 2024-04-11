My Hero Academia pays the biggest ode to Avengers: Endgame in Chapter 420

My Hero Academia chapter 420 is officially set to be released on Monday, April 15, 2024. However, days before its release, the alleged spoilers for the upcoming chapter were leaked. With that, the manga fans saw Shota Aizawa taking charge as he organized a huge counterattack against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki using Kurogiri's portal creation powers.

However, if one looks at the events happening in the chapter, it is evident that this is not the first time such events have taken place in superhero-related media. Events similar to the ones in My Hero Academia chapter 420 were also seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially in the movie, Avengers: Endgame. Surprisingly, the manga did not stop there as it emphasized the scene's inspiration.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers see Aizawa and heroes recreate Avengers: Endgame's iconic moment

Shoto Aizawa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 420, the upcoming chapter will almost entirely be focused on Shota Aizawa. However, it is not just a flashback chapter but retells how Aizawa and the other heroes arrived at the battlefield in Avengers style.

Marvel fans would remember, that Avengers: Endgame saw all the heroes in the cinematic universe unite their forces to fight Thanos and his army. This move saw Doctor Strange and other sorcerers using their portal-making technique to help all heroes assemble together on the battlefield.

Avengers assembling at the battlefield in Avengers: Endgame (Image via Disney)

A similar scene was seen in My Hero Academia chapter 420. After Shota Aizawa managed to get Kurogiri to help him, he used the Nomu's portal-making technique to gather as many heroes as possible in a short time. He intended to assemble the heroes and enter the battlefield to help Deku fight the All For One-infused Shigaraki Tomura.

In a normal situation, no manga creator would want to give too much away about their inspiration for a certain scene, especially their story's climax. However, as revealed by the manga creator previously, he was a huge Marvel fan. Hence, it seems like he wanted to make it very evident what inspired him for the plot development.

For this, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi had Shota Aizawa refer to their plan in phases.

"Phase 3 of the Divide and Conquer Operation: Start"

As fans would know, the term "Phases" is heavily associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe to refer to a particular segment of its overall storyline. Considering how Avengers: Endgame was part of the cinematic universe's third phase, the manga creator seemingly had Aizawa refer to Phase 3 of his plan.

Shota Aizawa as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

This was followed by the heroes arriving at the battlefield through Kurogiri's portal technique. The scene looked very similar to the one in the movie. With that, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi paid the biggest ode to Avengers: Endgame movie in My Hero Academia chapter 420. Now, it is to be seen how many more such elements from the movie the manga creator would implement in the series' final arc.

