Spider-Man anime adaptation announced by Polygon Pictures

A brand-new Spider-Man anime adaptation is in the works, and Polygon Pictures will produce it. Taking it to their official website, Polygon Studios has confirmed that the studio is involved in the Marvel Studio's upcoming animated series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Polygon Studios, known as one of the most famous Japanese Digital Animation Studios, will utilize their latest CG technology to animate the friendly neighborhood superhero, Spider-Man. Currently, no further details have been provided by either Marvel's Studios or Polygon. However, there's no question that an anime adaptation of Stan-Lee's favorite superhero is in the works.

The upcoming Spider-Man anime is titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Spider-Man anime key visual featuring the Title (Image via Polygon Pictures/Marvel Studios)

As previously mentioned, one of the biggest animation studios in Japan, Polygon Studios, with Shuzo Shiota, the president and the CEO at the helm, has proudly announced on their official site that they will be collaborating with Marvel Studios to inspire an anime adaptation of Spider-man. While no solid information has been given regarding the release date, cast, and crew members, Polygon has revealed a key visual for the upcoming anime.

The key visual for the Spider-Man anime shows the logo of Marvel Studios at the top, and the title Spider-Man: Freshman Year is written against a background with a web-like design. The title of the upcoming anime seems to be written on a piece of paper detached from a notebook.

Polygon Studios have explicitly mentioned on their website that the upcoming anime will be produced using the latest CG technology. Previously, anime titles such as Beasters and Ajin have been made using this technology. This technology has also been a go-to in many action sequences; for example, the latest season of Demon Slayer utilized CG or Computer Graphics in some of the action sequences.

Anime works by Polygon Pictures (Image via Polygon Pictures Studios)

Previously, Polygon Studios have produced many exciting anime titles, such as The [email protected] Shiny Color, Drifting Dragons, and more. In fact, they have had the experience of working with CGI before in Ajin. Therefore, it's exciting to see how Polygon Pictures will produce the new Spider-Man anime, keeping the essence of the superhero intact.

Moreover, this is not the first time an anime adaptation of a Western superhero has been made. A few weeks ago, it was announced that DC is collaborating with Wit Studios to produce a new Suicide Squad anime. So, fans believe that Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be a decent anime adaptation of their favorite friendly neighborhood superhero.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes who debuted in 1962 in Marvel Comics' Amazing Fantasy 15 issue. In fact, Stan Lee, in his interviews, also mentioned that Spider-Man was one of his favorite creations. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the Spider-Man anime adaptation works out.

