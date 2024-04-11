Does Deku regrow his arms in My Hero Academia? Explored

My Hero Academia fans were quite shocked when they read the latest chapter of the manga. The series’ protagonist, Midoriya, looks like he is in pretty bad shape. This caused a lot of concern among fans since he was moments away from being killed by Shigaraki.

Luckily, some of his comrades and his teacher, Aizawa, entered the battlefield in the nick of time. Chapter 419 of the manga led to fans storming social media platforms like X, and they all seem to be asking the same question - does Deku regrow his arms in My Hero Academia? The answer lies in the spoilers for chapter 420 of the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers up until chapter 420, which hasn’t been released at the time of writing.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 spoilers: Does Deku regrow his arms?

Yes, Deku regrows his arms in the manga series. This has been confirmed by the raw scans of chapter 420, which have been making rounds online. The chapter will likely focus on Aizawa, and much of what happens will be based on his actions. The first half of the spoilers focused on Mic and Aizawa. The former was holding Kurogiri, who was crying at the time, which Mic could not believe.

Despite Kurogiri’s transformation into a Nomu, he called out Mic by his real name, “Yamada,” causing the hero to break down in tears. A tsunami of memories hit him, and he fondly remembered his dear departed friend Shiragumo. The spoilers then showed the enthusiasm of the heroes and how they offered to fight on the battlefield. One among them was Astro, the protagonist of Kohein Horikoshi’s previous manga, Sensei no Bulge.

This is when things got interesting because Eri got involved. Fans had speculated her intervention since her quirk could help Deku regrow his arms, and that’s exactly what happened. She wasn’t allowed to fight on the battlefield. She broke off a piece of her horn and handed it to Aizawa, who was now on the battlefield right next to Deku.

He stabbed Deku’s arm with Eri’s horn and told him he wasn’t allowed to die until he heard Eri sing. In the subsequent panel of My Hero Academia chapter 420 raw scans, Deku’s arms started to regrow. Based on what was shown in the manga, his arms would regenerate in a span of about three minutes. Following this, a portal emerged, and Kaminari Denki, Yaoyorozu Momo, Mineta, Shouji, and Koda appeared on the battlefield.

They looked battered and bruised. However, seeing Deku fight this hard clearly inspired them to move and help in any way they could to take down TomurAFO (Shigaraki’s body taken over by AFO) once and for all.

