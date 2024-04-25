Why Gran Torino calling Midoriya "Deku" in My Hero Academia chapter 421 is the biggest payoff in the series

My Hero Academia chapter 421 is set to be released on April 29, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have been revealed, and Gran Torino's words to Deku have taken the fandom by storm.

As the previous chapter indicated, the entire U.A. High School came to help Midoriya in his fight against TomurAFO. The chapter was a rollercoaster of emotions, but the words of Deku's former teacher could be the ones that took the heart of the entire fandom.

Since the day Deku started training under Gran Torino, the mentor of All Might, the old man never remembered the name of the protagonist. My Hero Academia chapter 421 saw Gran Torino cheering the protagonist by his hero name, which could indicate that Deku has finally been recognized as a hero by his second teacher, with his first one being All Might.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 421.

My Hero Academia chapter 421 sees Deku acknowledged as a hero by Gran Torino

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the spoilers, chapter 421 will pick up from where the previous one ended. Deku's entire class, Class 1-A, stood before TomurAFO as Mineta declared war against the villain. It was revealed that Yoichi, the first vestige of One for All, was destroyed, which triggered All for One.

The villain combined various quirks and mutated his arm into an unrecognizable shape, similar to his fight against All Might during the third season. Later in the spoilers, Shoto and Endeavor enter the fight and attack TomurAFO with their combined Flashfight.

Additional reinforcement arrived, including Mic, who declared the fight against the villain the last mission for the day. After his victory speech, everyone charged at All for One. On the other side, Deku was trying to get up but was informed by Aizawa that Eri's powers only healed his arms, not his wounds.

All Might's mentor (left) and Deku (right) (Image via Bones)

One of the civilians had given Aizawa an All Might shirt. Aizawa gave Deku the All Might shirt, and Deku decided not to give up and marched towards the villain. The civilians, including Eri, Kota, and Deku's former teacher, Gran Torino, chanted Deku's name.

Gran Torino was a former U.A. High School teacher and the mentor of Toshinori Yagi, All Might. He was introduced during the Sports Festival arc after he received a letter of recommendation from All Might about a new student.

Deku met his new teacher during the Hero Killer arc, but their first interaction wasn't the best. As Deku opened the door to All Might's house, the latter was lying on the ground, making the protagonist think he was dead.

All Might's mentor forgetting Deku's name (Image via Bones)

Later in the arc, the old man taught Deku his 'Full Cowling' move, but unfortunately, he always forgot the protagonist's name. He either called him a boy or something related to this, which could indicate that the old man didn't acknowledge Deku as a hero.

All Might's mentor cheering Midoriya by his hero name could indicate that Deku has finally been acknowledged as a hero by his former hero, who played a big part in helping him master control over his One for All powers.

Related Articles:

My Hero Academia chapter 421: Release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers

Momo will prove herself as My Hero Academia's greatest leader in the fight against AFO