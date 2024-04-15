My Hero Academia chapter 421: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 421 is set to release on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 AM JST, according to the series’ official page on the MANGA Plus platform. As even more of Deku’s classmates arrive to support him while Eri’s Quirk heals him, fans are more nervous than ever for the ultimate safety of these “side characters.”

However, fans will be left guessing for quite some time, with verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 421 unavailable as of this article’s writing. Likewise, recent anti-manga piracy activity within Japan has cast doubts on the future of spoiler processes for both mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s original series and others in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Thanks to MANGA Plus, however, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the coming issue, as well as a free way to support the official release by using the platform.

My Hero Academia chapter 421 release date and time

Class 1-A and more arrive to help Deku finish off All For One and Tomura Shigaraki for good in My Hero Academia chapter 421 and beyond (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 421 is slated for an official release date and time of Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 AM JST. The exact local date and time will differ in each time zone as a result. Chapter 421 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, April 29, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Monday, April 29, 2024

My Hero Academia chapter 421 where to read

All For One will likely be as confident as ever in My Hero Academia chapter 421 and beyond (Image via BONES)

As mentioned above, chapter 421 will be available to read for free on the MANGA Plus platform (both website and app) in most countries and territories worldwide. Additional means of reading include Viz Media’s official website as well as Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Fans can also buy the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 421 once it is officially released.

My Hero Academia chapter 420 recap

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 420 began with Aizawa, Present Mic, and Kurogiri being brought to a small island off the coast of Japan. Mic began attacking Kurogiri here but stopped upon realizing that he was crying. Mic and Aizawa then discussed the Tartarus incident, asserting that while Kurogiri will never go away to let Shirakumo come back, the two are blending. Kurogiri then stood up and said Mic’s name, with part of Shirakumo’s face reappearing again.

Aizawa then got in touch with Tsukauchi, asking if Monoma could still fight. After learning he couldn’t, Aizawa went to the U.A. shelter to recruit heroes to bring to Deku’s fight. Focus then shifted to the Takoba arena, where several Class 1-A and Class 1-B students were fighting a villain named Gashly. The focus then returned to the present, where several Warp Gates were seen appearing in the area all around All For One.

Upon reaching Deku, Aizawa asked him how long it had been since he lost his arms, then revealed Eri’s horn. A short flashback showed that she cut her horn off since she wasn’t allowed to go to the battle herself, but she still wanted to help someone. Aizawa then stabbed Deku with her horn, causing his arms to begin regenerating. The chapter ended with several U.A. students and heroes appearing in the present, including Kaminari, Yaoyorozu, Mineta, Koda, and Shoji.

My Hero Academia chapter 421 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Following the appearance of significant backup for Deku, My Hero Academia chapter 421 should see all those who appeared working together to overwhelm and occupy All For One. Their goal will likely be revealed as betting on Deku’s Quirks coming back to him via Rewind while looking to occupy TomurAFO’s time until Deku can get back into the fight.

That being said, chapter 421 will almost certainly establish that sacrifices will need to be made even just to buy time against All For One, let alone defeat him. While this will likely be some miscellaneous Pro Hero, Deku may see one of his own classmates and friends get gravely injured or worse.

Related links

My Hero Academia chapter 420 highlights

"Go read JJK then" - My Hero Academia fans viciously defend Deku's miraculous recovery in chapter 420

My Hero Academia pays the biggest ode to Avengers: Endgame in Chapter 420

My Hero Academia Season 7 new teaser shows Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki in the final war

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback