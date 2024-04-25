Momo will prove herself as My Hero Academia's greatest leader in the fight against AFO, and her friends are the key

Chapter 420 of the My Hero Academia manga saw more students from Class 1-A of U.A. High join the fight against All For One. Although most of them were exhausted from their previous battles against the villains, seeing Deku do his absolute best to try and save everyone motivated them to keep fighting.

While it is certainly natural for fans to be worried about their favorites, it's important to remember that these characters are more or less destined to win the final battle against the villains. Among the students currently present at the battlefield, Momo Yaoyorozu is one such character whose powers and leadership skills may be instrumental in defeating All For One for good.

My Hero Academia: How Momo Yaoyorozu will lead the heroes to victory against All For One

Expand Tweet

A leader is undoubtedly an irreplaceable and invaluable part of any team, as they not only motivate the members to achieve their goal, but they also lead and guide them to do so.

In My Hero Academia, Momo Yaoyorozu is the perfect example of a dedicated and natural-born leader. While she does have the unique ability to remain calm and levelheaded in dire situations, she is not exempt from falling into a state of panic sometimes. The most prominent example of this was after the U.A. Sports Festival, where Momo suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Fumikage Tokoyami.

Following this, Momo gradually started losing her self-confidence due to her pride being crushed by Tokoyami and due to the comparisons she made between herself and Shoto Todoroki. As a result, she started doubting herself and her ability to make quick and rational choices in practical situations.

Momo as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

Fortunately, Momo regained her confidence after Shoto's words of encouragement during their final exams, where the duo managed to outwit Shota Aizawa, aka Eraser Head, due to Momo's quick thinking. Since then, she has displayed an indomitable will and desire to never give up, even in the toughest of situations.

Although Momo still doubts herself when comparing herself to others, she no longer allows her doubts to shake her resolve, as she strives to remain confident and reliable for her friends.

Expand Tweet

Given that the series has been building her up as a great leader who guides her friends to achieve their goals, the ongoing final battle against All For One might finally be where she fully grows into this role. It's the perfect chance for her to become the guiding light for her allies and lead them to victory against All For One.

Since Momo's friends all trust and believe in her capabilities and judgment, she can finally achieve her true potential as the leader of Class 1-A by leading the people she trusts and believes in the most to victory against the despicable villain.

My Hero Academia is, at its core, a story about how Deku and his friends became the greatest heroes in history. As such, Momo stepping up as a capable leader who guides her allies through the most dire of situations to emerge victorious in the most significant battle in the history of mankind would certainly make for a captivating ending for the series. In conclusion, Momo Yaoyorozu may finally get her moment to shine in the upcoming chapters of the My Hero Academia manga.

Related Links:

My Hero Academia's final war has been a lot shorter than it appears

Momo Yaoyorozu is key to AFO's defeat in My Hero Academia

Can Deku get One For All and his other Quirks back from Shigaraki?