My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers: Shoto and rest of Class 1-A enter the fight against AFO as Deku rejoins the battle

My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers are making their rounds on the internet, thrilling the fanbase as the series is inching toward its conclusion. The previous chapter highlighted AFO's return, which seemed to irk many because his battle spirit knew no bounds and he always found a way to survive.

After taking over Shigaraki’s body following what Deku managed to do in the Dreamscape, AFO emerged as TomurAFO. In chapter 421, Aizawa, Sero, and a couple of other heroes appeared from a portal just in time. The spoilers indicate that other heroes from the U.A. also joined the battlefield to assist Deku in the fight against TomurAFO.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters as well as spoilers from chapter 421, which have not been released at the time of writing.

My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers: Todoroki, Endeavor, and Momo among others, enter the battlefield

Todoroki and Endeavor as seen in the anime series (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers reveal that the chapter will begin with Deku’s comrades joining the battlefield. Fans will see Momo, Kirishima, Aoyama, Mineta, Koda, Shoji, Ashido, Jirou, and Hagakure entering the field where Deku and TomurAFO are present. They can expect a double-page spread featuring all the aforementioned characters.

The spoilers also showcase Mineta delivering a powerful monologue, while the others respond with their personal reasons for fighting evil. It will end with a firm “we are here” statement by Mineta.

Chapter 421 will also reveal that Yoichi’s vestige gets destroyed, taking a toll on AFO who proclaims how tragedies make humans stronger. As he says this, TomurAFO activates a host of quirks that mutate his arm into something unrecognizable.

Sero as seen in the anime series (Image via Bones)

Sero refuses to accept AFO’s outlook on this and states that he and his friends got stronger through regular training. He also mentions that tragedies make his and his friends’ lives very difficult.

In the My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers, Sero goes on to say how he wishes tragedies didn’t even exist, and this is when Endeavor and Shoto Todoroki enter the battlefield. They use their Flashfire Fist in unison and attack TomurAFO.

My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers: Deku rejoins the battle

Deku as seen in the anime series (Image via Bones)

An additional convoy appears from a portal and rallies against the common enemy. Mic, who is one of them, yells that this will be the final mission for the day. His loudness and enthusiasm help the entire bunch advance toward TomurAFO. Gang Orca and Thirteen launch a coordinated attack against AFO; however, the latter proves to be far too powerful.

As per My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers, Deku tries to get back on his feet but fails to do so. That’s when Aizawa explains that Eri’s horn only helped him recover his arm, but he still sustained a ton of damage. Deku reveals that he no longer has the One For All quirk, but he still has something left in him. One of the civilians had given Aizawa an All Might shirt, which Deku put on and mustered whatever little energy he had left.

As per My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers, the civilians chant Deku’s name, lifting his spirits. While Eri and Kota scream “Deku-san” and “Big Bro Midoriya,” respectively, Gran Torino utters, “Deku… do your best!” Deku wears the All Might shirt, gets back up on his feet, and advances towards AFO.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Final thoughts

According to the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 421 spoilers, the next installment will bring all the beloved U.A. heroes back to the battlefield to fight TomurAFO. With Yoichi's vestige, i.e., One for All destroyed, Deku is left in a bleak condition. He has even suffered alarming injuries during the fight and although Eri managed to heal his arm, the damage pile-up was too much.

The next chapter will provide much excitement to the readers as all the heroes have rallied against TomurAFO for a final stand. Deku is far from giving up and has donned an All Might shirt for one final push. Chapter 421 will prove to be pivotal in the ongoing battle.

Related Links:

My Hero Academia chapter 421: Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 421: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

5 My Hero Academia Class 1-A students who may die fighting All For One (& 5 who likely won't)

My Hero Academia needs a miracle for a good ending, and it's Horikoshi's fault