My Hero Academia needs a miracle for a good ending, and it's Horikoshi's fault

My Hero Academia is set to have its final battle in the manga now that the last remaining heroes have come to Deku's aid to All For One, and while fans of the series have celebrated their arrival, it is difficult to see this upcoming fight playing out in a satisfying manner. That is mostly due to author Kohei Horikoshi's inability to flesh out several of the characters in the current roster of available fighters, which is bound to affect the ending.

Deku has lost several of his Quirks during his battle with Tomura Shigaraki, and All For One, now in Shigaraki's improved body, is by all means and purposes the most powerful character in My Hero Academia. Therefore, considering how this villain ruled the earth with his old body and not even someone like prime All Might managed to defeat him entirely, it begs the question of how his defeat is going to be satisfying for the readers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why the ending of My Hero Academia is bound to be disappointing

Now that chapter 420 of the manga has revealed that the remaining heroes are going to aid Deku in his fight with All For One, it is difficult to see how they are going to defeat the latter without making it feel disappointing. Kohei Horikoshi has established this situation where Deku, a few Quirks down and barely recovering his arms, along with several secondary characters, has to face All For One in Tomura Shigaraki's body, which was compared to prime All Might in terms of raw strength and also has a lot of Quirks at his disposal.

While it is barely likely that the heroes are going to win as a team, Horikoshi put himself in this situation by not developing most of the UA class. While characters like Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, along with some Pro Heroes like Hawks and Endeavor, did get time to grow and develop, all of them are out of the picture because of their injuries, and the remaining heroes are not as strong.

Furthermore, this emphasis on Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and a few more characters left the rest of the class underdeveloped, so it would feel awkward and forced that they are the ones to defeat a version of All For One that is this powerful. Bakugo defeating the original body of All For One already felt forced to a degree, so it is difficult to see how this situation is any better.

The potential outcome of the ending

Shigaraki is bound to make a comeback (Image via Bones).

The next few chapters of My Hero Academia are bound to show the remaining heroes going up against All For One, and there is a very good chance that some of the main cast, such as Bakugo, Todoroki, Uraraka, and even Endeavor, could make an appearance to help so they are not left out of the final conflict. That way, Horikoshi would be able to level the playing field and have more of a threat against the evil overlord.

It is also very likely that the One For All vestiges are going to make another appearance and that Shigaraki is going to make a return to defeat All For One. This could be a decision by Horikoshi to give Shigaraki a moment of free will to end the person who controlled him during his entire life.

Final thoughts

There is a very good chance that the My Hero Academia ending is going to be divisive to a lot of people based on the situation that Horikoshi has established. It would make very little sense that a depowered Deku and some of the underdeveloped characters are going to be able to do something against All For One.

