My Hero Academia: Is Endeavor dead? The hero's fate, explained

My Hero Academia is reaching its conclusion in the manga now that the final battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki is taking place, although it is worth pointing out that there are several loose ends that need to be tied before ending the series. One of them is the aftermath of several characters in the War arc since there is no clarification of their fate as of right now in the manga, with Endeavor being a good example of that.

Endeavor is probably one of the characters who went through the most development in My Hero Academia and the recent conclusion of his journey with his family and Dabi was divisive, to say the least.

Furthermore, considering the state he was in the last time he was seen in the manga, it makes a lot of sense that fans are wondering if he is still alive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Endeavor is likely still alive in the My Hero Academia manga

Endeavor as a civilian (Image via Bones).

The last time Endeavor made an appearance in the My Hero Academia manga was in chapter 390 when the conflict between his family and Dabi came to a conclusion. However, considering the state the Number 1 Hero was in during this confrontation, it makes a lot of sense that people wonder if he has died.

Endeavor had to fight All For One on his own and suffered a lot of injuries in the process, even going as far as losing an arm in chapter 356.

Then, still dealing with the aftermath of this battle, he had to confront his son Dabi/Touya, which was another massive confrontation that borderline killed him, and Shoto and the rest of his family had to step in to save him and end the battle.

As of this writing, with 411 chapters of the manga released thus far, there is no confirmation of Endeavor's situation.

However, there is a very good chance that he is still alive since author Kohei Horikoshi has taken a lot of time in the series to develop the character, so if he was dead, the mangaka would have taken a few chapters to highlight that.

Endeavor's development throughout the series

A younger Endeavor with his first son, Touya (Image via Bones).

Endeavor is one of the most divisive and controversial characters in the entirety of My Hero Academia because of the topics that are addressed in his arc and his flaws as a person.

While Kohei Horikoshi initially depicted the then-Number 2 Hero as a ruthless, careless family man, the author took the time to make him grow and try to fix the damage he caused to his loved ones.

While some fans appreciated the journey Endeavor went through (even if his original actions are by no means approved), others feel that he shouldn't get a redemption arc because of the real-life implications of abusive parents in society.

Some feel that, by enabling Enji Todoroki in terms of him having a redemption arc, it means that Horikoshi is justifying abusive behavior, although the series still makes the character go through a lot of pain, with his son Touya, commonly known as Dabi, being a good example of that.

Be that as it may, Endeavor is a very unique character in My Hero Academia because he tackles very realistic issues that can sadly happen in real-life households and Horikoshi tried to give the fire-based hero a path of development.

This is certainly not to everyone's liking but is a good example of some of the author's best character writing.

Final thoughts

Simple put, Endeavor was last seen in chapter 390 of the My Hero Academia manga, as of this writing, and there is no confirmation of whether or not he is still alive. However, considering the degree of development Horikoshi gave him, he is most likely alive because he wouldn't be killed off-screen.