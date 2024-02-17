My Hero Academia: Does Shoto Todoroki have a love interest? Explored

Initially in the My Hero Academia series, Shoto Todoroki, the son of the Pro Hero Endeavor, was seen as a closed-off and cold character who barely had any interest in interacting with others. However, with time and some words of encouragement from his peers, Shoto eventually started to trust other people and open up to them.

While fans have witnessed his childhood days in great detail in the My Hero Academia anime, there is still one aspect of his personal life that remains unexplored to this day. For several years, fans have been demanding a canonical answer to whether or not Shoto has any romantic interest in any of his peers.

Exploring the possibility of Shoto Todoroki having a love interest in My Hero Academia

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shoto Todoroki has been portrayed as one of the most tragic characters of the My Hero Academia series, and rightfully so. Ever since he was a mere child, Endeavor burdened him with the responsibility of surpassing All Might. As such, Shoto was subjected to extremely harsh training from his father, which completely robbed him of a normal childhood.

Furthermore, he once also received a horrifying scar on his face from his mother. As a result of his abusive childhood, Shoto became an extremely closed-off and reserved person, who had little interest in romance.

However, his fellow classmates often considered him as one of the most handsome boys in U.A. High. That said, Shoto never openly expressed any romantic feelings towards anyone throughout the entirety of the series.

Even in the current storyline of the My Hero Academia manga, he is yet to have a love interest. With the manga nearing its end, it would only make sense for Shoto to overcome this last hurdle - romance, and finally get together with someone who adores and cherishes him.

Shoto Todoroki's tragic past makes it evident as to why love isn't on his list of priorities. Although he isn't burdened with being the No.1 Hero anymore, Shoto still strives to become a great Hero one day, that is, if the current conflict between the heroes and villains in the My Hero Academia manga doesn't end in yet another tragedy.

That said, a potential romance between Shoto and his classmate, Momo Yaoyorozu has often been hinted at in the story. It is one of the most popular ships of the series, as fans consider Momo to be a fitting partner for Shoto. Both characters hold each other in high regard, with the former also being one of the only female characters whom the latter has interacted with so far.

Shoto Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (IUmage via Studio Bones)

Shoto and Momo were once paired up during the practical portion of the Final Exams of U.A. High , where the two shared a special moment as the former comforted the latter and said that he was one of the two people who voted for her to be the Class President, since he believed in her capability to be an efficient leader.

Following the fight, the two of them grew closer as friends after coming to terms with their respective problems and embracing them with an open mind. While it cannot be said for sure if they will end up together at the end of the story, fans certainly believe that Shoto deserves to find someone to be happy with.

Final thoughts

After witnessing Shoto Todoroki's tragic past in great detail, fans have deeply resented his father, Endeavor, for putting him through that much trauma. The fact that Shoto never got to experience a normal life would explain his lack of interest in romance. That said, fans do hope that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has a potential partner in mind for the character before the My Hero Academia series reaches its end.