My Hero Academia chapter 421: Major spoilers to expect

With My Hero Academia chapter 421 finally set to release on April 29, following a break week for author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series, fans are eager to see what’s next in the series’ likely final fight.

Furthermore, fans are anxious regarding the safety of the various Class 1-A students who’ve appeared to fight TomurAFO in Deku’s stead, such as Momo Yaoyorozu, Hanta Sero, and more.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 421 aren’t available as of this article’s writing but should be leaked sometime later this week. However, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan have brought the longevity and regularity of the series’ spoiler process into question, making it liable to go defunct at any time (including this week).

Meanwhile, there are a few key events within and aspects of My Hero Academia chapter 421 that fans can likely count on being present in the official Shueisha release. Unsurprisingly, much of the coming issue is likely to focus on the Class 1-A students’ fight against TomurAFO, unveiling whatever their plan is to deal with the series’ final boss.

My Hero Academia chapter 421 is likely to see Aizawa lead from the back while Momo and Sero command frontlines

My Hero Academia chapter 421 is all but guaranteed to start with protagonist Izuku “Deku” Midoriya being amazed at the fact that his friends have come to help him. However, he’ll likely start arguing with his teacher, Shota Aizawa, about how dangerous it is for them to fight TomurAFO (the soul of All For One controlling Tomura Shigaraki’s body).

Aizawa will possibly tell Deku not to disrespect his classmates’ skills, efforts, and talents in response, prompting him to begin directing the students in whatever plan they have. Sero and Momo will probably be revealed as “team leaders” here, essentially directing from the front lines while Aizawa directs those students who’ll be in support roles.

Speaking of students in support roles for My Hero Academia chapter 421, fans can expect to see Minoru Mineta set up as a key part of whatever plan the group has. Outside of Momo herself, Mineta likely has the most support-oriented Quirk of all of the Class 1-A students present, meaning he’s almost guaranteed to fight from the back lines.

Denki Kaminari will perhaps prove to be a valuable back-line fighter, coordinating his attacks with Sero and Momo to ensure only TomurAFO is damaged by his electricity.

Deku should be shown healing as all this happens, but he is likely to have doubts about how they can defeat TomurAFO if he doesn’t get One For All back. He might also begin accepting that Tomura/Tenko can’t be saved considering All For One destroyed his consciousness.

Chapter 421 of My Hero Academia is probably where Deku will hear a voice coming from inside of him. At first, it will be revealed to be Nana Shimura because her Quirk was the last to leave Deku.

She may offer some encouraging words about Shigaraki still being alive, while also confirming that, at a minimum, Deku has regained her Quirk. She’ll likely tease the base Quirk Factor of One For All coming back as well, but remain ambiguous about the return of the other users’ Quirks.

The chapter should then return to the present, where TomurAFO will begin sensing the return of One For All and become frenzied by this revelation. However, the Class 1-A students will likely take advantage of this, landing some good hits and proclaiming themselves to be his final enemies as the issue ends.

