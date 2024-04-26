My Hero Academia: Deku has already become the next Symbol of Peace after All Might and chapter 421 proves it

In the now-available spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 421, Deku was joined by the rest of his friends and teachers from U.A. High, who banded together to put an end to All For One once and for all.

The chapter saw Deku regaining his arms but not his Quirks, which more or less left him completely powerless. Despite that, he rejoined the battlefield alongside his friends in order to rid the world of the evil clutches of All For One.

Chapter 421 not only marked the beginning of the end of the final fight between the Hero society and All For One, but it also saw Deku becoming the new Symbol of Peace for the world after All Might.

My Hero Academia chapter 421: Deku becomes the new Symbol of Peace for the world

Before his retirement as a Pro Hero, All Might served as a Symbol of Peace and a Pillar of Hope for people worldwide. With a unique combination of unparalleled strength, charisma, and a smile that reassured people that everything was going to be okay even in the most dire of situations, All Might became the greatest Hero ever to live.

After passing on his One For All Quirk to Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, All Might had trained him to become his successor and fill in his shoes as the new Symbol of Peace for the world. Despite facing several challenges along the way, including the people he tried to protect turning against him, Deku has finally managed to become the new Symbol of Peace for the world in My Hero Academia chapter 421.

Throughout his career as a Pro Hero, All Might pushed his body and soul to the absolute limit to become the singular Symbol of Peace for the world and make people feel safe. By putting his career and life on the line, he defeated the unstoppable force of evil known as All For One on two separate occasions, thereby saving people from his long reign of terror, albeit it was temporary.

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

After All Might had to hand up his boots, things quickly turned south for the Hero society and the entire world. With their Symbol of Peace gone, people were filled with a feeling of hopelessness and despair as the Paranormal Liberation War shattered the very pillars of the Hero society.

Things got even worse for Deku, who not only had his life targeted by All For One, but he was also ostracized by the very people he worked tirelessly to protect. That said, the recent chapters of My Hero Academia turned things around for Deku as people slowly started to believe in him.

Seeing him go all out and put his own life and his Quirks on the line to save his worst enemy inspired many people, who were seen chanting his name in the spoilers for chapter 421 of the manga. Everyone was now rooting for Deku to win and bring back hope to the world, which was lost when All Might had to retire from being the Symbol of Peace.

Over the past few chapters, Deku has not only inspired his friends to continue fighting but also brought back the long-lost hope in the Hero society with the same bravery and valor that his Hero, All Might, once displayed.

As such, Deku has now officially become the new Symbol of Peace and Pillar of Hope for the world and its people, as his indomitable spirit continues to motivate thousands of people worldwide.

