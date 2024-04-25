5 My Hero Academia characters who could beat Sukuna (& 5 who don't stand a chance)

Over the years, there have been several powerful My Hero Academia characters who left a significant mark in the series as well as in the anime community with displays of their overwhelming strength and destructive capabilities.

As such, there have been countless debates among the fans, who often pit these My Hero Academia characters against some of the strongest characters from other anime and manga series in hypothetical matchups where the respective feats of the said characters become the deciding factor of the fight.

With that said, let us look at the 5 My Hero Academia characters who could potentially beat Ryomen Sukuna, the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen character, and 5 other characters who don't stand a chance against the King of Curses.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

5 My Hero Academia characters who could defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna

1) All For One

My Hero Academia characters who can beat Sukuna: All For One (image via Bones)

The overarching antagonist of the My Hero Academia series, All For One (AFO), is one such villain whose overwhelming power, combined with his sadistic and malevolent nature, could rival Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna.

Once Japan's most powerful and dangerous villain, All For One has been practically immortal since the emergence of Quirks. In his prime, AFO's strategic mindset and wide range of Quirks enabled him to effortlessly overpower anyone in his way, as he became renowned as an ustoppable and unrivaled force of nature.

Due to his Regenration Quirk, All For One would be able to survive Sukuna's slashes and come up with strategies that would allow him to pull off a decisive victory over the King of Curses.

2) Toshinori Yagi (All Might)

My Hero Academia characters who can beat Sukuna: All Might (image via Bones)

The former No.1 Pro Hero All Might was once hailed as the strongest and greatest Hero to ever live. With his unrivalled strength and speed, he served as the world's Symbol of Peace.

In his prime, All Might was able to overpower and defeat All For One while suffering a grievous injury himself. Despite being in a relatively weak state in the later stages of his career, All Might was able to beat All For One for the second time, a fight that officially marked the end of the former's life as a Pro Hero.

As such, there's little to no doubt that All Might would be able to beat Ryomen Sukuna as well, granted he was still in his prime.

3) Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

My Hero Academia characters who can beat Sukuna: Izuku Midoriya (image via Bones)

The current and last wielder of One For All, Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, received the Quirk from All Might prior to the latter's retirement. However, unlike All Might, Deku is able to tap into the full potential of the Quirk and access the abilities of the previous users of the Quirk.

Given how Deku has been shown to surpass even All Might in the recent chapters of the My Hero Academia manga, he stands a fair chance of taking the fight to the King of Curses and possibly defeating him. If he manages to evade Sukuna's World Splitting Slashes, Deku may be able to form a strategy to put an end to his opponent.

4) Tenko Shimura (Tomura Shigaraki)

My Hero Academia characters who can beat Sukuna: Tomura Shigaraki (image via Bones)

Out of all the My Hero Academia characters, Tomura Shigaraki stands the highest chance of beating Ryomen Sukuna. His dominant display of power in the recent chapters of the manga cemented his status as the most powerful villain in the world, as he was able to surpass even his master, All For One, after breaking free from his control.

After he received the All For One Quirk and had Dr. Kyudai Garaki conduct bodily modifications on him, Shigaraki's overall abilities were said to have surpassed all of the Heroes and were even on par with All Might when he had his Quirk.

Shigaraki's Regeneration and Decay Quirk alone put him on equal footing with Sukuna, as he would not only be able to survive the latter's slashing attacks but also would be able to perform long-range attacks as well, in addition to all the other deadly Quirks at his disposal.

5) Star and Stripe (Cathleen Bate)

My Hero Academia characters who can beat Sukuna: Star and Stripe (image via Bones)

Apart from being the No.1 Pro Hero of the United States, Star and Stripe was one of the few people that All For One regarded as an actual threat to him, to the point where he even admitted that he would rather have the One For All Quirk before coming into a confrontation with her.

Star and Stripe's New Order Quirk enabled her to set a rule for her surroundings, allowing her to manipulate and grant new properties to herself and the world around her. That said, she would first need to come into direct contact with her target in order to activate her Quirk.

Theoretically, if she were able to evade Sukuna's slashes, Star and Stripe should be able to devise a way to defeat the King of Curses by using her ability and imposing rules that would guarantee her victory.

5 My Hero Academia characters who don't stand a chance against Ryomen Sukuna

1) Shota Aizawa (Eraser Head)

Shota Aizawa as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

Shota Aizawa's Erasure Quirk, which gives him the ability to nullify another person's Quirk, makes him a force to be reckoned with in the My Hero Academia universe.

That said, this ability of his wouldn't be of any use in a hypothetical battle against Ryomen Sukuna, as Aizawa would have no counters to the latter's slashing attacks. In fact, he would likely bite the dust a few moments into the battle, as his Quirk would not give him any sort of advantage over the King of Curses.

2) Enji Todoroki (Endeavor)

Endeavor as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

Enji Todoroki, aka the current No.1 Pro Hero Endeavor, is one of the most powerful Heroes in the world. His Hellflame Quirk allows him to overwhelm his opponents with extreme heat.

Furthermore, Endeavor has proven his might during his battles against several high-end Nomu. He was also one of the few people who got close to defeating All For One, as he almost incinerated the Demon Lord with the assistance of Hawks in the recent chapters of the manga.

While Endeavor would certainly be able to give Ryomen Sukuna a run for his money in a hypothetical fight, he would have no countermeasures against the latter's vast arsenal of powers. Furthermore, Sukuna would likely counter Endeavor's attacks with his own flame attack, which would overpower him.

3) Minoru Mineta (Grape Juice)

Mineta as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

While Minoru Mineta does know how to effectively utilize his Pop Off Quirk, which lets him throw spherical projectiles at his opponents, it would be nothing more than an annoyance to Sukuna. In fact, Mineta would likely get decimated within the first minute of the fight, as Sukuna would probably choose to kill Mineta due to his irksome antics.

4) Tenya Ida (Ingenium)

Ida as seen in the anime (image via Bones)

Apart from being a powerful combatant, Tenya Ida, aka Ingenium, has been shown to be one of the fastest characters in the series. His Engine Quirk gives him incredible running speed and extreme kicking power.

That said, none of these abilities would be helpful against Sukuna, as Ida would unfortunately be defeated with relative ease by the King of Curses.

5) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki as seen in anime (image via Studio Bones)

The youngest son of Endeavor, Shoto Todoroki, is one of the most powerful students in Class 1-A of U.A. High. His Half-Cold Half-Hot Quirk gives him the ability to generate ice from the right side of his body and flames from the left side.

While this Quirk certainly gives Shoto an edge over most of his opponents, Ryomen Sukuna might just be the worst possible match for his power. To counter Shoto's attacks, Sukuna might choose to use his own Flame attack, which would undoubtedly decimate the former or, at the very least, render him unable to fight anymore.

Final Thoughts

As evident from the above list, there are several My Hero Academia characters who may be able to give Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna a run for his money and possibly be able to defeat him.

That said, all of these fights are purely hypothetical, as they take into account the abilities and feats of each and every character involved. To conclude, it is sometimes difficult to predict the outcome of a fight between the strongest characters of two different series.

