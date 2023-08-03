5 My Hero Academia characters who overshadowed Uraraka (& 5 whom she left far behind)

Ochaco Uraraka, also known as Uravity, is a prominent female character in the popular anime and manga series My Hero Academia. She is a student at U.A. High School and a member of Class 1-A. Her goal is to become a professional hero. She is a close friend of the protagonist of the series, Izuku Midoriya, and has romantic feelings for him.

Thanks to her Quirk, Zero Gravity, she has the ability to make any person or object she touches float in the air. However, she can only use this power for a limited amount of time.

Throughout the series, she has shown tremendous growth and development by improving her talents, combat skills, and Quirk usage. However, she is not without flaws or limitations. At times, she finds it challenging to keep up with her peers or rivals who possess Quirks that are more potent or flexible.

This article aims to analyze five characters from My Hero Academia who possess greater strength, popularity, or significance to the plot compared to Uraraka. Additionally, it will explore five characters whom Uraraka has surpassed or outshined.

5 My Hero Academia characters who overshadowed Uraraka

1. Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

The main character of the series, as well as Uraraka's crush and best friend, is Izuku Midoriya. He is a young boy with short stature, adorned with innocent green eyes and hair. Izuku received his Quirk, One for All, from All Might, who is known as the number one hero. One for All not only enhances his strength, speed, and agility, but also grants him the ability to utilize the Quirks of all the previous users.

In terms of Quirk potential, growth pace, and storyline significance, Midoriya is one of the My Hero Academia characters who overshadowed Uraraka. He possesses one of the most powerful and adaptable quirks in the whole series, one that can even match or outperform All Might.

Always courageous, he has put his own life on the line to protect Uraraka and others. Since he can make use of a wide variety of quirks and powers, he has advanced more quickly and more dramatically in terms of quirk potential than Uraraka.

2. Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Another classmate of Uraraka's in Class 1-A is Katsuki Bakugo. He is a young man with a strong muscular body, spiky blonde hair, and intense red eyes. Using his Quirk, Explosion, he has the ability to generate massive explosions from his hands. This is achieved by excreting sweat that possesses properties similar to nitroglycerin.

Bakugo outshines Uraraka in terms of fighting skills, character development, and significance to the storyline. He has one of the most powerful quirks in the series, which can be used for offense, defense, and mobility.

He has gained valuable fighting expertise and experience by facing formidable opponents such as Midoriya, All Might, and Shigaraki, which surpasses that of Uraraka. Finally, he has developed his Quirk control, teamwork skills, and attitude more rapidly and effectively than Uraraka.

3. Tenya Ida

Tenya Ida (Image via Studio Bones)

Tenya Iida is a classmate and friend of Ochaco Uraraka from U.A. High School. While they both attend the same class and work hard to become pro heroes, there are some instances where Tenya Iida overshadowed Uraraka, in terms of achievements, leadership skills, and bravery.

Tenya has often displayed acts of bravery and sacrifice for protecting his friends and allies. Moreover, he is appointed as the class representative and has actively and admirably carried out his duties.

Tenya is one of the characters in My Hero Academia who often outshines Uraraka. He has been given the spotlight in several incidents involving his teammates, where he has been able to demonstrate his skills, determination, and bravery.

4. Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu (Image via Studio Bones)

Another classmate of Uraraka's in Class 1-A is Momo Yaoyorozu. She has long, black hair and is a stunning girl. Thanks to her quirk, Creation, she has the ability to construct any non-living thing.

Yaoyorozu has surpassed Uraraka, in terms of Quirk flexibility, brilliance, and leadership. Her Quirk is highly imaginative and adaptable, allowing her to use it effectively for various purposes such as attack, defense, assistance, and escape.

Furthermore, Momo possesses greater intelligence and knowledge compared to Uraraka, who often struggles to grasp complex concepts. She exhibits greater strategic thinking and leadership skills compared to Uraraka, who tends to adhere to instructions.

5. Fumikage Tokoyami

Fumikage Tokoyami (Image via Studio Bones)

Fumikage Tokoyami is another one of the My Hero Academia characters who has overshadowed Uraraka in the anime. He is Uraraka’s classmate, who has the head of a bird and the Quirk called Dark Shadow, which gives him control over his sentient shadow.

In addition, Tokoyami has more experience in battle than Uraraka, having fought against stronger opponents like Moonfish, Kurogiri, and Redestro. Furthermore, he was taught how to fly using his abilities by Hawks, the current number two hero.

In addition, Tokoyami achieved a higher score than Uraraka in the provisional hero license exam. He also outperformed her in the U.A. Sports Festival, securing a higher rank and advancing to the final round. Tokoyami has gained significant popularity compared to Uraraka, as he stands out as one of the most captivating and distinctive characters in the series.

5 My Hero Academia characters whom Uraraka left far behind

1. Minoru Mineta

Minoru Mineta (Image via Studio Bones)

Mineta is Uraraka's classmate and he has the Quirk Pop Off, which gives him the ability to create sticky spheres from his head. He uses these spheres as weapons, shields, traps, and trampolines. Mineta is a shy, perverted teen who aspires to be a pro hero so that he can impress women.

Mineta is one of the My Hero Academia characters that Uraraka abandoned because Uraraka was given more opportunities to showcase her superior talents and abilities in front of an audience. She also learned martial arts from a professional hero, giving her an edge in battle whereas Mineta is content to win easily or go away.

2. Denki Kaminari

Denki Kaminari (Image via Studio Bones)

Like many of the other main characters in My Hero Academia, Kaminari is lagging behind Uraraka in terms of development. He is a close friend and classmate of Uraraka's who possesses the Quirk of Electrification, which grants him the ability to generate and control electricity at will.

Uraraka honed her combat skills by studying Gunhead Martial Arts under the guidance of a Pro Hero. Throughout the Sports Festival, she consistently showcased remarkable bravery and unwavering determination, particularly when facing formidable adversaries such as Bakugo and Toga.

However, Kaminari's reliance on his quirk for entertainment or to impress girls diminishes his significance and character development.

3. Mezo Shoji

Mezo Shoji (Image via Studio Bones)

One of the My Hero Academia characters who often gets overshadowed by Uraraka is Mezo Shoji. He is a quiet, gentle, and loyal boy who has a strong desire to use his Quirk to protect those who are in need. His Quirk, Dupli-Arms, enables him to generate different body parts from his existing tentacles.

Although both Shoji and Uraraka possess similar skills and Quirk control, Uraraka has received more attention due to her romantic feelings for Midoriya.

4. Mashirao Ojiro

Mashirao Ojiro (Image via Studio Bones)

Mashirao Ojiro is one of the characters in the My Hero Academia anime who gets pushed to the side because Uraraka is a better student, combatant, and hero. Ojiro is a respectful and hardworking young man who excels at martial arts and believes in playing by the rules. Because of his Tail Quirk, he has a strong and pliable tail that he can utilize for both battle and movement.

The audience had the opportunity to witness the growth and development of multiple characters throughout the series. However, Mashirao's character did not experience significant growth in comparison to his fellow classmates, such as Uraraka. While Uraraka had the chance to enhance her abilities and ultimately surpassed Mashirao in terms of character significance and spotlight.

5. Toru Hagakure

Toru Hagakure (Image via Studio Bones)

Uraraka and Hagakure are both Class 1-A My Hero Academia students at U.A. Uraraka has received more attention and development than Hagakure, who is frequently overlooked or marginalized. The invisibility granted by Hagakure's Quirk makes her furtive and observant, but also makes it difficult for others to remember or recognize her.

Uraraka has proven herself time and time again, whether it be in combat with villains, at the U.A. Sports Festival, or in the Shie Hassaikai Raid. Many of her contemporaries look up to her because of her strong sense of justice and compassion.

However, Hagakure has had very little opportunity to develop as a character and has barely been featured in the anime. Her superhero moniker, "Invisible Girl," is neither original nor memorable, and she has no clear mission or purpose.

