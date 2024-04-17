5 My Hero Academia characters who would be perfect Jinchuriki (& 5 who never could)

The My Hero Academia characters roster stands as one of the largest and most diverse in anime/manga. Its host of names come with unique quirks, mentalities, ideals, desires, and opinions. This distinctness is one reason that makes the series so appealing and enjoyable to delve into.

But what if Kohei Horikoshi's series were to crossover into another universe, say the wildly popular Naruto? Both series sport a fascinating character list who are unique in their own regard.

What if these My Hero Academia characters were among those chosen as Jinchuriki in the Narutoverse? Such would undoubtedly be an interesting crossover. This article takes a look at the My Hero Academia characters who would and wouldn't be perfect Jinchuriki.

My Hero Academia characters who would make ideal Jinchuriki

1) Izuku Midoriya

Protagonist Izuku Midoriya/ Deku kicks off this list of characters who would make perfect Jinchuriki. Everything about Deku screams Hero at this point. Although he has made some silly decisions along the way, the boy has matured a lot and is in the running to become a Top Hero.

It is almost as if he were bestowed with a Tailed Beast, he would have fewer issues becoming a perfect Jinchuriki. Similar to Killer Bee, he would develop a great bond with this Tailed Beast and in time, master its immense power. Not to mention, his intense training style would help in utilizing the power better.

2) Katsuki Bakugo

Joining his rival on this list of My Hero Academia characters is Katsuki Bakugo. Put simply, the boy has an aptitude for battle. The command he holds over his Quirk coupled with his combat abilities makes him a formidable foe. While he may seem forever hot-tempered and on edge, there is a softer side to him.

If he ever became a vessel for a Tailed Beast (say Kurama), he would gain access to his massive Chakra which would go a long in enhancing his already adept combat skills. As for the bond formation bit, they seem to have similar personalities and would likely get on properly after initial difficulties.

3) Ochaco Uraraka

Another member of Class 1-A to join his My Hero Academia characters list is the loveable Ochaco Uraraka. Her warm, lively, and kind demeanor has won hearts all over. Not to mention, she is quite a capable Hero as well. While she takes her duties seriously, her empathy stretches for Villains too (such as Toga Himiko).

It is unlikely that she would face any issues in getting her Tailed Beast to open up before her. For the kind of individual Uraraka is, she would get on well and quickly with it, in turn being granted the full extent of its abilities, making her an overall powerhouse.

4) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki isn't so much the antagonist, but rather an unfortunate victim of circumstances. A deeply troubled childhood followed by master manipulation by the devious All For One (AFO) set him down a dark and destructive path. After all, an individual with this pain would feel nothing but utter despair.

It feels as if Shigaraki becoming a Jinchuriki is disastrous, given his mental state. But then again, his abilities would be even more frightening than they are. Not to mention, he would be one with the Tailed Beasts' plight and align his goals with them.

5) All For One

The true antagonist of Horikoshi's series takes his place on this list of My Hero Academia characters. AFO is the most diabolical, sadistic, and ruthless among villains seen in the story. He refuses to give up his ultimate aim to acquire One For All at any cost.

With a manipulative and deceiving nature such as his, AFO could easily rope in the Tailed Beast tied to him. If it means him gaining access to monstrous power and stepping closer to his goal, so be it. Thus, with his trickery, it wouldn't be too tough for him to pull the blindfold over the Tailed Beast's eye and exploit its power.

My Hero Academia characters who wouldn't be fitting Jinchuriki

1) Dabi aka Toya Todoroki

Toya Todoroki or Dabi kicks off the next half of this My Hero Academia characters list. The boy was damaged to begin with (through no fault of his), taking the need for his father's acknowledgment to a dangerous level. Ultimately, he burnt himself so badly that the boy within passed away, thus birthing Dabi.

Given how he turned out, if Dabi were to become a Jinchuriki, he would be imperfect. His maniacal side would disallow him from forming a strong bond with the Tailed Beast. Rather, he would only be driven by the sole aim of exacting revenge on his father, Endeavor.

2) Overhaul aka Kai Chisaki

Joining the My Hero Academia characters' imperfect Jinchuriki side is Kai Chisaki or Overhaul. He was the former leader of the Shie Hassaikai and the main antagonist of the Shie Hassaikai Arc. His main goal was to return society to its state before Quirks existed.

His mysophobia led him to believe that Quirks plagued humanity, having infected people with syndromes of heroism and villainy. Anyhow, it is almost certain that Overhaul would make an imperfect Jinchuriki. Put simply, he would have no control over the power bestowed upon him. Not to mention, his mind is too one-tracked to accept anything else.

3) Denki Kaminari

Yet another one of the My Hero Academia characters from Class 1-A to be an imperfect Jinchuriki is Denki Kaminari. The friendly, social, energetic, and loveable Electrophile quickly became a fan favorite due to his attitude and overall appeal. Despite its drawbacks, his Quirk, Electrokinesis, is a powerful one too.

However, he nearly always ends up "short-circuited" when using it and makes use of it in basic ways. This is one Quirk which is extremely versatile. When it comes to him being a Jinchuriki, simply stated, it wouldn't work because the power would be too overwhelming for him.

4) Minoru Mineta

The final student on this My Hero Academia characters list from Class 1-A is Minoru Mineta. It is safe to say that his role in the series is majorly associated with comic relief. He is timid but perverted, never leaving a single opportunity to peek at girls. His interest in women is one of the main reasons for his struggle to become a Pro Hero.

During a crossover, Minoru Mineta could become the vessel for a Tailed Beast. However, this doesn't seem like a great idea simply because he will not be capable of handling the responsibilities of being a Jinchuriki. It would all be too much for him to cope with.

5) Jin Bubaigawara

Concluding this list of My Hero Academia characters is the League of Villains' Twice aka Jin Bubaigawara. His character was quite interesting. Jin was mentally unstable and wanted his own identity. However, a 9-day conflict with his clones eventually broke him and he was left wondering if he was the original or not.

His clashing personalities kept him in a constant state of flux, saying something one second and then contradicting himself the next. Such a person becoming a Jinchuriki only spells bad news. Not only would he and the Tailed Beast be worlds apart, but his mutliple personalities wouldn't allow him to connect with the Beast and form any kind of bond.

