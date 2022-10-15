My Hero Academia: Complete list of every OVA episode

My Hero Academia has made quite the name for itself in the past decade, inviting comparisons with some of the greatest shonen series of all time, and quite deservedly so. Much like them, this new gen shonen icon has expanded the canon with many movies and OVAs.

An OVA or Original Video Animation is an animated film or show made for home releases rather than the usual televised screening. Almost every mainstream anime series has OVAs and standalone movies for their respective universes, and My Hero Academia is no exception.

Let us look at all the My Hero Academia OVAs that have been released till date.

7 My Hero Academia OVAs in order of their release

1) Save! Rescue Training!

My Hero Academia OVA, Save! Rescue Training! (Image via Shueisha)

The first OVA produced for My Hero Academia, Save! Rescue Training! picks up the story four weeks after the attack on Unforeseen Simulation Joint (USJ), a training facility in the U.A.

Released on November 27, 2016, the OVA relates the training that the students were subjected to as an aftermath of the attack. Shota Aizawa, their teacher, suffered a considerable amount of damage from protecting the students from the last attack as witnessed in the U.S.J Arc.

So, when a new threat uncloaks itself in the Joint, which turns out to have been hidden there, the students must take it upon themselves to eliminate it, with no teacher to rely upon this time. However, both the audience and the U.A students are in for a treat with the final plot twist.

2) Training of the Dead

My Hero Academia OVA, Training of the Dead (Image via Shueisha)

This My Hero Academia OVA came out in June 2017 and chronologically falls right after the Hero Agency Internship training of the UA first-year students. Aizawa announces a new training exercise where the students will face off against each other, and joining them will be four students from Isamu High.

We are introduced to four new quirks and one of them is the "zombie attack," possessed by Fujimi, who instantly sparks a rivalry with Bakugo.

This OVA also gives us a tour of Tsuyu Asui’s family, revealing her mature side, which shoulders the responsibility of her taking care of her siblings. Training of the Dead promises an action-packed story, which further showcases the fan-favorite characters’ combat abilities.

3) All Might: Rising

My Hero Academia OVA, All Might: Rising (Image via Shueisha)

With the spin-off one-shot manga All Might: Rising, the fandom was finally treated to a much-deserved retelling of All Might’s backstory in depth, a glimpse of which was previously teased in the series. The anime adaptation was released on February 2019 and serves as a prequel to the movie Two Heroes.

The OVA gives an account of the battle against the destruction of One for All by All for One and explores the camaraderie between All Might and his mentor, Nana Shimura.

It also features Toshinori Yaga, before he becomes the All Might. Fan-favorite characters like Gran Torino once again.

4) Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training

My Hero Academia OVA, Make It! Do or Die Survival Training (Image via Shueisha)

Released in two parts on August 16, 2020, Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training concerns another training segment of the UA students, which takes place before class 1-A’s Provisional Hero License Exam.

Eraser Head prepares a training exercise for the students focusing on rescue missions as it is a specialty that gets tested prominently in the said exam. 10 students are split into two groups, Team A and Team B, and are each tasked with different scenarios where they have to overcome the obstacles and successfully complete their respective rescue missions.

What follows are two adrenaline-fueled episodes with electric action sequences sure to meet the expectations of the fandom.

5) Departure

My Hero Academia OVA, Departure (Image via Shueisha)

Released together with My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, this OVA is an adaptation of the one-shot manga Hawks: Soothe. The action goes international in this OVA, when the Endeavor Agency and its members, including Shoto Todoroki, Deku, and Bakugo, are sent on a mission abroad.

The Hero Public Safety Commission receives a request for help from a European country named Ontheon, and Endeavor’s agency is chosen to be the best for the job. Joining them later unexpectedly are Hawks and Fumikage.

The episode takes a break from intense fight sequences and features some light-hearted banter among the characters, serving as a prelude to the main story of World Heroes’ Mission.

6) Hero League Baseball

My Hero Academia OVA, Hero League Baseball (Image via Shueisha)

Another episode filled with the quintessential shonen fun, this My Hero Academia OVA gives us a respite from hardcore action. It deals with the Hero League Baseball, an organization founded by Pro Heroes for their recreation, where various teams compete for the winning spot.

This time, the finals are being played by the team Orcas, led by Gang Orca, and the Lionels, led by Shishido. Once again, the hilarious duo, the over-enthusiastic Present Mic, and the unbothered Eraser Head are back for the commentary.

This is the OVA to jump into if one is looking to indulge in a baseball match coupled with the hilarious shenanigans of the beloved characters and some usual bad guy stuff sprinkled on top.

7) Laugh! As If You Are in Hell

My Hero Academia OVA, Laugh! As In You Are In Hell (Image via Shueisha)

The latest My Hero Academia to hit the screens this year, Laugh! As If You Are in Hell, brings us yet another entertaining inclusion in the canon with Shinjiro Hohoemi (a.k.a Mr. Smiley), the eponymous antagonist, whose quirk makes anyone look at him laugh uncontrollably for two hours.

A request is made to Endeavor’s agency to capture him, as he keeps vandalizing public property with his graffiti. However, Endeavor thinks that the mission is beneath him and initially refuses. only to be coerced by the officers to take the job.

Mr. Smiley quickly proves that Endeavor was utterly wrong in underestimating him, as he causes quite the notoriety, sparing nobody with his quirk. Despite being the bad guy, his quirk brings in the levity that makes this OVA an absolute delight.

Poll : 0 votes