My Hero Academia watch order: All 6 seasons and 3 movies

Some anime fans love to watch series in order, and it's no different for My Hero Academia enthusiasts, who currently have six seasons and three movies to binge on. Watching the seasons in order is pretty self-intuitive, but including the movies and OVAs makes things a bit more complicated.

One doesn't need to watch the entire series in a specific order to enjoy it. It's just that some content will be more enjoyable if it's seen after other episodes or movies. The particular order listed here is primarily based on the timeline of the events that take place in the episodes and films.

Note #1: This article will include OVAs.

Note #2: This article only covers the seasons and movies available up to 2022.

How to watch all six seasons and three movies of My Hero Academia in order (OVAs included)

Promotional art for Season 6 (Image via Bones)

Here is a quick list for the reader's convenience:

Season 1 Save! Rescue Training Season 2: Episodes 1~20 Training of the Dead Season 2: Episodes 21~25 All Might Rising Season 3: Episode 20 Two Heroes Season 3: Episodes 1~14 Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training Season 3: Episodes 15~25 (skip Episode 20) Season 4 Season 5 Heroes: Rising Departure World Heroes' Mission Hero League Baseball Laugh! As If You Are in Hell Season 6

On technical grounds, one might argue that All Might Rising happens before Season 1, and should be watched first. However, the emotional build attached to that OVA won't appear strong enough if it's watched in that order. The rest of the reasons will be explained in the next section.

Explanation of the watch order

A promotional image for the first season (Image via Bones)

The Seasons are all listed this way owing to how My Hero Academia is formatted. It would make zero sense to watch Season 5 before Season 1 since everything is shown in chronological order.

Hence, you have to start with Season 1. Then, move on to the Save! Rescue Training OVA since you would have seen the League of Villains attack U.S.J. Afterward, you start with Season 2, but be sure to watch only the first 20 episodes of it.

The filler Training of the Dead OVA takes place between the Vs. Hero Killer Arc and the Final Exams Arc. Both arcs occur in Season 2, which is why this OVA is awkwardly slotted in the position that it's in from the previous list. Following this, proceed to finish Season 2 chronologically.

All Might Rising canonly takes place much earlier, but would contain some spoilers if watched too early (Image via Bones)

All Might Rising is a prequel to the series, and My Hero Academia fans should be familiar with the character by now. Season 3: Episode 20 is anime-only content that serves as an introduction to My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. All Might Rising was bundled with the movie, so that's why it's listed before Season 3: Episode 20.

Now, you can finally get to Season 3. Watch episodes one through 14, but stop before getting to Episode 15. The reason Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training is listed here is because it canonly occurs before the Provisional Hero License arc, which happens in Episode 15 of Season 3.

Season 6 is the most recent new addition to the series (Image via Bones)

You can then watch Seasons 4 and 5 in that order. My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising chronologically follows the events of that season.

The Departure OVA serves as a prequel to My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission. Both were made after My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising, and hence the order here.

The Hero League Baseball and Laugh! As If You Are in Hell OVAs are largely filler and are set before Season 6.

Since Season 6 is the most recent piece of content to be added to My Hero Academia, it's logical to put it as the last thing to view when it comes to the order of the series.

