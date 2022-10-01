Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1

My Hero Academia is back with Season 6, and the first episode is set to be released this Saturday. With exciting developments in the manga and ample chapters to adapt, the anime is back with a bang for its fans.

Season 5 was all about Class 1A vs. Class 1B, but it was filled with plot twists, character developments, and incredible visuals. The two classes put up fantastic battles against one another. Fans were treated to major developments as each of the beloved heroes showcased further mastery of their Quirks. However, Class 1A managed to edge 1B and were declared the winners.

My Hero Academia Season 6 will now focus on the League of Villains. Each of the league's members' backstories will be revealed and explored as the series progresses. Here's when and where to watch Season 6 Episode 1 of My Hero Academia.

All about My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1

When to watch

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on October 1, 2022. It will be broadcasted on the Japanese TV Network at 5.30 pm JST. The timings for other regions may vary depending on the timezones. Here's the list of the international timings for viewers to watch at their convenience:

Pacific Time: 3.00 am PDT

Central Time: 5.00 am CDT

Eastern Time: 6.00 am EDT

British Time: 11.00 pm BST

Indian Time: 3.30 pm IST

European Time: 12.00 pm CEST

Philippines Time: 6.30 pm PHT

Where to watch

Tomura Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to broadcast season 6 of the anime. Streaming will be available in the United States, South Africa, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, and Russia. For a brief refresh, fans can also watch the previous seasons on the platform.

Season 6 has been announced to have a total of 25 episodes. All episodes will be released with no breaks. Crunchyroll has also put forth an English dub for the anime. However, a specific premiere window is yet to be declared.

Apart from Crunchyroll, Netflix will also be streaming the new season in certain regions. Previous seasons are available to viewers in Asia, and the same format will be followed for Season 6.

Additional information

Izuku Midoriya aka Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

Season 6 has been confirmed to run for two cours. Typically, a 2-cour anime season runs for six months, where episodes are released every week. It is usual for such anime to take a break after finishing the first part of the season. After this, there is a gap for a few months before it resumes with the second part.

However, My Hero Academia Season 6 will not be going on such a hiatus. Following the completion of part one, it will roll into the second half of the series with a weekly episode release.

Speaking to Animedia, series producer Yoshihiro Oyabu shared a couple of preview comments on the upcoming season. Fan translations of the interview go as follows:

“Mirko & Twice who both have big scenes early on in the season. He says Mirko has great lines & action in the first episodes and Twice may be a villain but his story is heartbreaking.”

Later on, Oyabu continued:

“every episode has a big highlight scene and everyone’s favorite characters are sure to have a moment.”

The first episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 will be released shortly in a few hours. Meanwhile, eager fans can binge-watch the previous episodes to catch up on the new developments that the latest episode will begin with.

