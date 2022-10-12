Will My Hero Academia end in 2022 as predicted?

Recent comments from Kohei Horikoshi suggest that My Hero Academia is not quite finished yet.

This directly contradicts his previous statements from the Jump Festa 2022, which took place over ten months ago. Horikoshi saw the manga ending within a year if everything ran smoothly. Of course, there are only a few months left in 2022. His prediction may not turn out to be correct.

My Hero Academia is currently in the final manga arc. However, based on recent events, it doesn't seem like the fight is ending anytime soon. Of course, readers will now have cause to celebrate. It's been an eight-year journey, but there is still time left before it ends.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

My Hero Academia is not ending this year, according to series creator Kohei Horikoshi

Rukasu @RukasuMHA

"At the end of last year I said the series would be over in 1 year, but it's already been 10 months. I'm reconsidering it."

It turns out the Jump Festa 22 prediction is totally wrong. Horikoshi brought it up during last week's edition of Weekly Shonen Jump. The author of My Hero Academia says he needs to rethink his previous strategy.

Realistically, there was no way the series was going to end within the next two months. To put this into perspective, Izuku Midoriya only recently entered the fray against Tomura Shigaraki. It's going to take more than a few months' worth of issues to resolve their conflict.

Horikoshi did put a disclaimer in his original statement back in 2021. As mentioned earlier, he said that My Hero Academia would only finish within a year if everything "went smoothly." Of course, it's hard to predict what can happen 12 months from now.

There is still a lot of ground to cover in the final war

Hels 🕸 @hanbunshonen @Chaizu2 It's knife skills versus martial arts, Ochako easily caught Toga the first time they came face to face but Toga has gotten a whole lot stronger, I'm excited to see how this fight is going to go, I hope they don't get interrupted @Chaizu2 It's knife skills versus martial arts, Ochako easily caught Toga the first time they came face to face but Toga has gotten a whole lot stronger, I'm excited to see how this fight is going to go, I hope they don't get interrupted

My Hero Academia has several plot threads that need to be resolved before the series ends. Two months wouldn't be able to cover that unless everything was off-screened, which is very unsatisfying.

For instance, the following matches have yet to be decided in the final war:

Himiko Toga versus Uraraka Ochako and Tsuyu Asui

Dabi versus Shoto Todoroki, round two

AFO versus Endeavor and Hawks

Spinner versus Present Mic, Mezo Shoji, and Koda Koji

Midnight's unnamed killer versus Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima

Kunieda versus Yuga Aoyama

Readers also shouldn't forget about secondary villains like Skeptic, who's currently messing with the U.A. security system. Many civilians will likely need to be saved as the war rages on.

Last but not least, there needs to be a resolution after the climax. The story isn't going to end right after AFO/Shigaraki are defeated. Horikoshi will likely have to follow up with the aftermath of the war in My Hero Academia.

This is very good news for manga readers

Steve @ Eorzea @SteveMightSay MHA is no longer ending this year. What a relief because it definitely felt like the ending was going to get rushed. MHA is no longer ending this year. What a relief because it definitely felt like the ending was going to get rushed.

For the past few chapters, some readers have been worried about Horikoshi rushing the ending. However, this no longer seems to be the case with My Hero Academia. For starters, Horikoshi outright said he's reconsidering ending the series by the end of this year.

More importantly, Chapter 369 indicated a change in perspective from Shigaraki to Spinner. Readers will likely have several months left before the remaining battles are concluded. This means they can enjoy more of the series in the meantime.

