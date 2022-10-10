8 My Hero Academia issues to resolve before the series ends

My Hero Academia might not be ending this year, which is good news for manga readers that want answers to certain questions.

In an editor's note from a recent chapter, Kohei Horikoshi brought up how there are only two months left before his predicted deadline to end the series. Of course, it turns out that My Hero Academia is not even close to being finished. Horikoshi still has a lot of time left before he ties up the loose ends.

Here's a look at everything that needs to be addressed in the final arc. This article is up to date, all the way up to My Hero Academia Chapter 369.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

My Hero Academia needs to resolve the following issues before it's all over

8) Why does Deku only have five minutes to defeat AFO/Shigaraki?

The second OFA user told Deku he could only use the Gear Shift Quirk as the absolute last resort. He also stated that AFO/Shigaraki must be defeated within five minutes. Otherwise, the villain will destroy the entire world.

My Hero Academia readers can safely assume the Gear Shift Quirk has some major drawbacks, although it's yet to be fully explained.

7) What is Skeptic's biggest failure?

Skeptic is currently hijacking security measures at the U.A. High School. This means the villain still has a pivotal role to play in My Hero Academia.

At some point, Horikoshi will have to callback to a certain moment from the Meta Liberation Army arc. Skeptic mentioned that he only failed once in his entire career. Perhaps that failure will come into play in the final arc. Horikoshi wouldn't mention drop a trail of breadcrumbs if it didn't lead anywhere.

6) Does Bakugo have a meaningful connection with the OFA Quirk?

👑King Multi👑 @Meet_Multi @KingEX92353770 @ani_gawd @aitaikimochi I watched the movie. He did end up with all of OFA and deku only had the ember left. It returned to deku when all might showed up and exchanged it back. Meaning bakugo should have the embers of the whole OFA hidden inside. @KingEX92353770 @ani_gawd @aitaikimochi I watched the movie. He did end up with all of OFA and deku only had the ember left. It returned to deku when all might showed up and exchanged it back. Meaning bakugo should have the embers of the whole OFA hidden inside.

Right before a devastating injury at the hands of AFO/Shigaraki, Bakugo entered the vestige world and saw All Might's embers. Only current and former OFA Quirk users have this strange ability. Bakugo did briefly use the power back in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

It's highly unlikely that Bakugo will bite dust here. There has to be a reason why he went into vestige world in the first place.

5) What are the names of the second and third OFA users?

Deeb @deebologist Thank god the "2nd OFA user is Bakugo" theory was finally proven wrong. Thank god the "2nd OFA user is Bakugo" theory was finally proven wrong.

For whatever reason, My Hero Academia has yet to reveal the full names of the second and third OFA Quirk users. Even their Quirks have been revealed before their full story. They are currently providing moral support for Deku in his final battle against AFO/Shigaraki.

Horikoshi must be waiting for the right time for the name to be revealed. Some readers speculate the second user might be related to Bakugo in some way, given their very similar appearance.

4) How will the Todoroki storyline end?

My Hero Academia is a story about hope in the face of despair. With that said, it's hard to believe the Todoroki family will escape the final war unscathed. Dabi is on a suicidal mission to kill his family while Endeavor is right at death's own door. They are the more likely casualties of the final arc.

Shoto will do everything in his power to save his entire family, no matter what. Readers cannot wait to see if there is a light shining at the end of a dark tunnel.

3) Did Kyudai Garaki steal Deku's Quirk?

The series has still yet to confirm a long-standing theory regarding Kyudai Garaki, the former doctor to AFO. He bears a striking resemblance to Deku's childhood doctor, a man who once told him that he was Quirkless.

If they are the same person, then it's very likely that Deku's original Quirk was stolen in My Hero Academia, because where there is smoke, there is usually a fire. Readers would love to know if Deku's old doctor was the same person who treated AFO and the League of Villains.

2) Did AFO give Shigaraki his Decay Quirk?

deep @incorrectmina just a reminder that shigaraki used to be a quirkless boy too until AFO found him in the park playing hero games and gave shigaraki his decay without his consent just a reminder that shigaraki used to be a quirkless boy too until AFO found him in the park playing hero games and gave shigaraki his decay without his consent https://t.co/olXUIbRxGN

AFO has repeatedly made it clear that he only looks after himself. Against the wishes of his protege, he wants to merge their consciousness together so they can become the ultimate villain.

My Hero Academia fans often speculate that AFO may have something to do with Shigaraki's Decay Quirk, which manifested later than usual. It can't be coincidence that he went after the grandson of a former OFA user. There has to be more to this story in My Hero Academia.

1) What is going to happen to Bakugo?

Jay 🫧 @JayJinxedAgain If Bakugo survives, MHA will get something like this, won’t it If Bakugo survives, MHA will get something like this, won’t it 💀 https://t.co/NoYXs0sE41

My Hero Academia fans want to know whether or not Bakugo will survive AFO/Shigaraki's attack in the final war.

He spent several chapters lying in his own pool of blood. Several Pro Heroes have to look after him while performing a difficult surgery. Edgehsot might even have to sacrifice himself to repair Bakugo's heart.

It's clear that Horikoshi still has plans for Bakugo. Readers want to know if he will play an instrumental role in the final battle. it would be a shame if he awakened his Quirk, only to use it for a few seconds.

