My Hero Academia compares Ochaco and Deku in a way everyone hoped

Earlier this week, alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming issue of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga series were released. Within, fans saw the mangaka return to publishing full-length chapters, with the upcoming official release purportedly focusing on Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka once again.

While the issue’s events weren’t quite what fans were expecting, they were nevertheless as enthralling and engaging as previous Uraraka/Toga chapters have been. Likewise, My Hero Academia fans are excited to see how their fight progresses, especially as Uraraka defies death to continue extending a hand to the lonely Toga.

Although this moment is thrilling in and of itself, many My Hero Academia fans are noticing and discussing a similarity made between Uraraka and Deku in this chapter. Despite protagonist Izuku Midoriya being completely absent from the issue’s events, fans are nevertheless pointing out a shared set of traits between the two, as evidenced in the issue.

My Hero Academia fans praise Deku and Uraraka's compassionate selves

The similarities, explained

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Uraraka says that she has already pushed Toga away once, and that she knows that this world is not ideal for people like her, but that she admires the fact that Toga can talk openly about the things and people she loves. At this moment, she thinks about Deku #MHA393 Uraraka says that she has already pushed Toga away once, and that she knows that this world is not ideal for people like her, but that she admires the fact that Toga can talk openly about the things and people she loves. At this moment, she thinks about Deku #MHA393

One of the biggest character themes in My Hero Academia is balancing what’s right according to the law and what’s right morally when it comes to dealing with the series’ villains. Arguably, no two Pro Heroes embody this theme better than protagonist Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka, both of whom have pet project villains who they constantly try to connect with.

For example, both of them see the child inside their respective villain foils and desire to connect with this child in order to change the way their adult selves behave and look at the world. While Midoriya has shown this desire several times in previous dealings with Tomura Shigaraki, Uraraka is only now displaying this same intent with her foil, Himiko Toga.

However, there are some differences in how they go about handling this process of healing. While Deku truly believes that he can fix and change Shigaraki, Uraraka is instead trying to connect with who the current Toga is rather than trying to change her. She’s said as much in recent My Hero Academia issues, as has Tsuyu Asui, who has highlighted Uraraka’s current disregard for what the law says to do with a captured villain.

Despite this difference in their actual approach and execution of this healing process, the inspiration they each give each other is abundantly clear. At several junctions in the manga, fans can see each inspiring the other to become a better Pro Hero and person. In fact, the latest alleged spoilers for the series see Uraraka thinking of Deku in the moments leading up to her commenting on how beautiful Toga’s smile is.

🌲 Icarus! 🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHASpoilers #MHA393

The Toga vs Uraraka is like the good ending version of Dark Deku Arc. Uraraka right now is like Izuku in that arc, trying to understand the villains more and offering them their hands. This situation can also be seen as a "What if" scenario too- The Toga vs Uraraka is like the good ending version of Dark Deku Arc. Uraraka right now is like Izuku in that arc, trying to understand the villains more and offering them their hands. This situation can also be seen as a "What if" scenario too- #MHASpoilers #MHA393The Toga vs Uraraka is like the good ending version of Dark Deku Arc. Uraraka right now is like Izuku in that arc, trying to understand the villains more and offering them their hands. This situation can also be seen as a "What if" scenario too- https://t.co/2aqPgXEXr7

As mentioned above, fans are heavily praising My Hero Academia’s latest portrayal of Uraraka and Deku’s relationship, as well as how they inspire each other in handling their foil villains. Many are doing this by sharing panels of the two, which clearly parallel each other, showing how each inspires the other and how they have a shared goal of helping their enemies when possible.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes