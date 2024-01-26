Naruto: What is a Perfect Jinchuriki? The fan term, explained

In the Naruto series, fans met several characters who had a Tailed Beast sealed inside them. These individuals not only lived their lives with beings who wanted to take over their bodies but were also treated like outcasts by everyone around them. This perfectly sums up the tragic life of Naruto Uzumaki, who had one of the Nine-Tailed Beasts sealed inside him when he was merely an infant.

As the series progressed further, viewers learned that individuals who had one of the Tailed Beasts sealed inside them were referred to as Jinchuriki. Eventually, fans started wondering what makes a Perfect Jinchuriki.

Naruto: Explaining the meaning behind the fan term 'Perfect Jinchuriki'

As Masashi Kishimoto's groundbreaking series Naruto further progressed, fans got to learn about the different types of Tailed Beasts and their Jinchuriki.

A Perfect Jinchuriki is an individual who has mastered the power of the Tailed Beast sealed inside of them by forming a strong bond of friendship with them.

However, 'Perfect Jinchuriki' isn't used explicitly in the series and is rather a term coined by fans. In that context, there have been merely a handful of individuals who are undeniably Perfect Jinchuriki. Naruto Uzumaki might just be the perfect example, as he eventually managed to form an unbreakable bond with the Nine-Tailed Beast, Kurama.

Additionally, Killer Bee, a shinobi from Kumogakure, is considered by fans to be a Perfect Jinchuriki due to his bond with the Eight-Tailed Beast, Gyuki. He managed to master the powers of the entity and was able to use them for the good of his village.

On the other hand, fans are often conflicted about whether to consider Yagura Karatachi as a Perfect Jinchuriki since he was seen controlling only a part of the Three-Tailed Beast, Isobu's chakra. He might be one of the characters closest to being a Perfect Jinchuriki.

Based on what has been shown over the course of the series, a Perfect Jinchuriki should have perfect compatibility with the Tailed Beast sealed inside them. They should establish a harmonious relationship with the beast and should be able to tap into the entity's power without losing control.

One of the toughest challenges that a Jinchuriki faces is the risk of losing control and being overwhelmed by the immense power of the Tailed Beast, as seen in Naruto's case during his fight against Haku in the Land of Waves arc.

He eventually managed to befriend the Nine-Tailed Beast through sheer determination and perseverance. The bond between Kurama and Naruto grew to a point where the former was willing to sacrifice its life for the latter, which is a testament to the limits of the bond between a Tailed Beast and its Jinchuriki.

It goes without saying that the friendship between Naruto and Kurama is the perfect example of the effect that the power of friendship can have, even on an all-powerful entity.

It was eventually revealed that the Nine-Tailed Beast was sealed inside Naruto by his parents, Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki, who also embedded their chakra along with the seal so that they could help their son gain control over the creature's power one day.

Final thoughts

The journey to become a Perfect Jinchuriki is certainly no easy task.

A Jinchuriki is burdened with the humongous responsibility of carrying a Tailed Beast inside them from a very young age, which is rarely a fate that they get to choose for themselves. As such, it's a commendable achievement if they somehow befriend the Tailed Beast and use their power for the betterment of their village.