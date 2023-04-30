15 strongest characters in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia has revolutionized the anime genre and won over admirers everywhere with its distinctive and vibrant cast of characters. From All Might's bravery to Shigaraki's crafty intelligence, the show has presented fans with a wide range of fascinating characters, each with their own special quirks and abilities.

The success of the series is a consequence of the distinctive skills, captivating backstories, and significant contributions of these heroes from the My Hero Academia universe, from the famous Symbol of Peace, All Might, to the tenacious hero Endeavor, and the prodigious quirk user Shoto Todoroki.

Hawks, Todoroki, and 13 other strongest characters in

My Hero Academia

1) All For One (Shigaraki Tomura)

All For One (Image via Bones)

The main enemy of the series and a strong foe in My Hero Academia is All For One. He has a quirk that enables him to steal and store other quirks, making him a very strong and adaptable antagonist. He is a powerful enemy in battle because he can use several quirks at once.

In addition to his talent for snatching quirks, All For One is a skilled strategist and manipulator who can use people to further his evil agenda. He seeks to alter the world according to his perverted beliefs and has an insatiable appetite for power. All For One is a dangerous adversary who is able to outwit and defeat even the most powerful heroes because of his sinister charisma and crafty strategies.

2) All Might (Toshinori Yagi)

All Might (Image via Bones)

Legendary hero and former Number One Hero in My Hero Academia universe, All Might is also known as the Symbol of Peace. One For All, his quirk, gives him incredible strength, speed, and agility, making him nearly unbeatable in combat. Izuku Midoriya (Deku), an aspiring hero, and many others are inspired by All Might's unwavering spirit and unflinching commitment to defending civilization.

All Might remains a representative of justice and optimism in the My Hero Academia universe despite his deteriorating health and the difficulties he encounters.

3) Endeavor (Enji Todoroki)

Endeavor (Image via Bones)

Endeavor, a strong character renowned for his tremendous flames and remarkable endurance, is currently the No. 1 Hero in My Hero Academia universe. He can create and manage flames at extremely high temperatures thanks to his quirk, Hellflame, which makes him a potent combatant.

Endeavor works to atone for his past transgressions and establish himself as a hero deserving of the title of Number One, which complicates his objectives. He is a powerful opponent who has had a big impact on the plot, thanks to his undying tenacity, cunning mind, and unrelenting resolve to outdo All Might.

4) Hawks (Keigo Takami)

Hawks (Image via Bones)

Hawks is a highly accomplished hero who is currently ranked as My Hero Academia's Number Two Hero. He is renowned for his quickness, agility, and strategic thinking. "Fierce Wings," one of his quirks, gives him big, strong wings that he may use for combat and scouting as well as flying and manipulating feathers.

Hawks is a distinctive and captivating character thanks to his laid-back attitude, quick wit, and methodical approach to the hero job. Hawks displays his unwavering courage and resolve by continuing to protect society and uphold peace in the face of obstacles and moral quandaries.

5) Mirio Togata

Mirio Togata (Image via Bones)

In the My Hero Academia series, Mirio Togata, popularly known as Lemillion, is a character renowned for his amazing quirk, "Permeation." Due to his peculiar ability to phase through solid objects, he is essentially untouchable and endowed with tremendous agility and maneuverability. Mirio is loved by fans for his everlasting optimism, selflessness, and superb fighting abilities.

For his steadfast resolve and heroism, he is respected by both heroes and villains and esteemed by his peers. Mirio, one of the greatest characters in My Hero Academia, leaves a lasting impression on viewers with his incredible talents and admirable demeanor despite enduring difficulties and disappointments.

6) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Bones)

A student at U.A. High School, Katsuki Bakugo, popularly known as Kacchan, possesses the quirk "Explosion," which enables him to create and manage explosions by using the sweat from his hands.

He is renowned for his volatile temper, intense rivalry, and devastating explosions that may level the battlefield. Despite his brash demeanor, he is a strong force to be reckoned with thanks to his strategic thought and physical power.

7) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Bones)

Shoto Todoroki, a student at U.A. High School and a formidable hero-in-training with a special blend of ice and fire skills, is popular among fans of the anime. His quirk enables him to produce fire from his left side and ice from his right. Shoto is a formidable warrior in engagements thanks to his remarkable control over his quirk as well as his physical strength and agility.

Shoto's road to becoming a hero, however, is not just about his abilities but also about his inner conflicts as he battles his difficult relationship with his father Endeavor and looks for his own way. His willingness to go beyond his past and establish himself as a hero demonstrates his inner fortitude and tenacity.

8) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya (Image via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya, usually referred to as Deku, is the main character in My Hero Academia and carries the quirk "One For All," which he acquired from All Might. His initial lack of a quirk was followed by the emergence of superhuman strength, speed, and agility after acquiring One For All.

He is renowned for his strategic thinking, analytical abilities, and unyielding commitment to becoming history's greatest hero. He has become a powerful hero thanks to his maturation and mastery of One For All.

9) Ryukyu (Ryuko Tatsuma)

Ryukyu (Image via Bones)

Pro Hero Ryukyu, commonly referred to as the Dragon Hero, is well-known for her dragon-like features and skills. Her special talent enables her to change into a huge, strong dragon, giving her incredible strength, toughness, and fire breath. Ryukyu is regarded as a revered and formidable hero because of her dominating personality, leadership abilities, and unshakable courage.

Her dedication to enforcing the law and safeguarding the vulnerable is a testament to her inner fortitude and resolve to change the hero community.

10) Best Jeanist (Tsunagu Hakamata)

Best Jeanist (Image via Bones)

Best Jeanist is renowned for his adept manipulation of fibers. He can control and manipulate any kind of fiber thanks to his quirk, "Fiber Master," which makes him a powerful foe in combat and a cunning tactician. Best Jeanist is a tremendous asset in both hero work and criminal investigation due to his cool-headed demeanor and astute analytical abilities.

His unshakeable courage and resolve are evident in his passion for justice and his unwavering commitment to others' safety.

11) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo Yaoyorozu (Image via Bones)

Momo Yaoyorozu, a student at U.A. High School, is one of My Hero Academia's smartest and most potent heroes-in-training. She can produce any non-living thing from her exposed skin thanks to her quirk, "Creation," which makes her a flexible and cunning warrior.

Momo is an invaluable tool in fights and strategic crises because of her extraordinary intelligence, tactical prowess, and ingenuity. Her unwavering commitment to being a hero and development as a class leader shows off her inner power and potential.

12) Tsuyu Asui

Tsuyu Asui (Image via Bones)

Tsuyu Asui, popularly known as Froppy, is a student at U.A. High School. She has the quirk "Frog," which gives her amphibian-like skills including improved agility, jumping, and wall-sticking.

She is renowned for her calm demeanor, acute observational abilities, and adaptability in combat. Her capacity for flexibility and commitment to the team make her a formidable ally in any conflict.

13) Fumikage Tokoyami

Fumikage Tokoyami (Image via Bones)

Class 1-A student Tokoyami, widely known as the "Jet-Black Hero" or "Tsukuyomi," attends U.A. High School. He possesses a special quirk known as ''Dark Shadow,'' which takes the form of a ghostly monster that gets stronger at night. Tokoyami tends to remain to himself and has a quiet, serious nature. He is also revealed to be fascinated by supernatural and evil creatures.

Tokoyami, despite his guarded demeanor, is a talented and formidable hero. He possesses one of Class 1-A's greatest quirks, and has shown to be helpful on both offense and defense. Tokoyami has also demonstrated outstanding hand-to-hand combat abilities and tactical thinking in conflict.

14) Eijiro Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima (Image via Bones)

A student at U.A. High School, Eijiro Kirishima, better known as Red Riot, possesses the quirk "Hardening," which enables him to harden his body like a rock, enhancing his toughness and durability.

He is respected for his unflinching bravery, indomitable spirit, and steadfast commitment to defending others. Red Riot is a powerful warrior due to his unwavering resolve and fortitude in the face of difficulty.

15) Ochaco Uraraka

Ochaco Uraraka (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia, Ochaco Uraraka, also referred to as "Uravity," is a talented student. Her quirk, "Zero Gravity," enables her to make anything she touches float in the air. She can move around freely and devise a number of different ways to outwit her adversaries thanks to her skill. Uraraka is a strong combatant in all circumstances due to her impressive hand-to-hand fighting abilities.

Some of Uraraka's most admirable traits are her perseverance and diligence. Despite originating from a lowly family, she has worked arduously to realize her dream of becoming a professional hero.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia is a series that features a wide range of strong characters, each with their own specialties, drives, and effects on the plot. Characters in the My Hero Academia universe range from seasoned professional heroes to powerful villains and are all endowed with extraordinary strength and talent.

Whether it's All Might's unbreakable spirit, Endeavor's fiery resolve, Shigaraki's chaotic nature, Mirko's fierce combat prowess, Hawks' strategic acumen, Tsuyu Asui's agility, or Izuku Midoriya's unwavering resolve, these characters have left a lasting impression on the My Hero Academia universe.

Fans may anticipate these characters' growth and development as the series progresses, as well as the appearance of stronger people in the My Hero Academia universe.

