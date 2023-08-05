10 My Hero Academia characters who were inspired by Marvel

My Hero Academia characters have been subject to much scrutiny and awe since the series' debut. The beloved manga and anime series, My Hero Academia, by Kohei Horikoshi, has captivated fans worldwide. With its unique blend of superhero action and compelling characters, along with its exploration of heavy societal tones, it has carved a special place in the hearts of its audience.
Throughout the story, readers are introduced to many My Hero Academia characters whose abilities, personalities, or character arcs bear remarkable resemblances to beloved Marvel superheroes. While the series maintains its creative essence, it captivates audiences by subtly acknowledging and incorporating nods and similarities found within both universes.
In this listicle, we will explore ten remarkable My Hero Academia characters who seem to draw inspiration from the heroes of Marvel. From UA High's aspiring hero with abilities like Quicksilver to a dynamic character who shares similarities with the fiery "Human Torch," each individual possesses distinct quirks and traits that resonate with their Marvel counterparts.
My Hero Academia characters who are supposedly inspired by Marvel
1) Neito Monoma and Rogue
Among My Hero Academia characters, Monoma shares similarities with Rogue from X-Men, suggesting the latter's influence on the former. Both characters possess temporary power replication abilities. Monoma's Quirk, known as Copy, enables him to duplicate Quirks upon physical contact. On the other hand, Rogue, a mutant in the X-Men universe, can absorb the powers and memories of individuals through touch.
Both Monoma and Rogue also encounter difficulties in mastering their powers while also confronting the potential negative repercussions associated with their usage. Additionally, their unique abilities generate captivating dynamics when they interact with a diverse array of individuals possessing various powers and personalities.
2) Aoyama Yuga and Cyclops
Another My Hero Academia character, Aoyama Yuga, and Cyclops, a member of the X-Men, bear noticeable resemblances. Both possess formidable abilities rooted in energy manipulation, which necessitate careful control. Aoyama wields the "Navel Laser" Quirk that enables him to emit laser beams from his belly button, while Cyclops harnesses his eyes to unleash powerful optic blasts as one of the revered members of the X-Men.
However, their powers come with a drawback. Aoyama's laser requires a special belt for control, and Cyclops needs specialized eyewear to prevent accidental destruction. These limitations contribute depth to their characters while presenting them with challenges in mastering their abilities.
3) Tenya Iida and Quicksilver
Tenya Iida, one of the My Hero Academia characters, and Quicksilver, known for his appearances in the X-Men franchise, offer striking similarities that hint at a potential mutual influence. Both possess extraordinary speed, allowing them to move with astonishing velocity.
Iida's Quirk, aptly named Engine, empowers him with incredible speed. In parallel, Quicksilver showcases his supersonic abilities as a mutant within the X-Men universe. This parallelism underscores the shared thematic foundation of exceptional swiftness within their natures.
Moreover, both characters possess remarkable abilities, but their extraordinary speed can sometimes become a bothersome trait for those around them. Iida's unwavering dedication to rules and seriousness often gives off an overbearing impression among his classmates. On the other hand, Quicksilver's impulsive and impatient behavior may irritate his fellow X-Men.
4) Shoto Todoroki's similarity with Iceman and Human Torch
Among My Hero Academia characters, Shoto Todoroki, and Iceman from X-Men, along with the Human Torch from Fantastic Four, possess strikingly similar elemental abilities. Shoto skillfully wields both ice and fire, thanks to his exceptional Quirk that mirrors his diverse heritage. While Iceman, a mutant with an innate ability, effortlessly commands ice with finesse, the Human Torch exhibits remarkable control over flames.
The struggles experienced by these characters and their dual elemental powers hold a remarkable similarity. Shoto confronts the challenging task of reconciling his father's oppressive fire legacy, Iceman grapples with harnessing his inner potential, and the Human Torch faces daunting obstacles in mastering control over his flames.
The interplay between ice and fire manipulation in characters such as Shoto Todoroki, Iceman, and the Human Torch reveals a common theme. Their internal conflicts further emphasize the potential for shared ideas and inspirations.
5) Kirishima and The Thing
One of the secondary My Hero Academia characters, Kirishima and The Thing from Marvel's Fantastic Four possess striking similarities, potentially serving as inspiration for the MHA character. Both demonstrate exceptional physical strength and durability, solidifying their reputation as formidable powerhouses.
Kirishima possesses the Quirk Hardening, which allows him to transform his exterior into an unbreakable form resembling rock. This ability provides him with exceptional defense. Similarly, The Thing, a member of the Fantastic Four, exhibits superhuman strength and boasts an invulnerable exterior that is rugged and resistant.
Additionally, both characters showcase unwavering courage and a strong sense of loyalty towards their friends and teammates. Kirishima's determination greatly resembles The Thing's resolute nature. These shared traits suggest possible thematic connections and mutual inspirations between Kirishima and The Thing.
6) Jurota Shishida and Beast
Among the various My Hero Academia characters, Jurota Shishida and The Beast from X-Men exhibit captivating resemblances, possibly drawing inspiration for the MHA character from the latter. Both of them possess extraordinary animalistic qualities. While Jurota boasts an appearance and abilities that reflect his Quirk Beast, The Beast is renowned for his beastly features and heightened physical prowess.
Moreover, Jurota's distinctive appearance, characterized by his eyeglasses, may subtly allude to The Beast's iconic look in certain adaptations where The Beast is portrayed wearing glasses.
Thematic connections between Jurota Shishida and The Beast are evident in their shared beastly nature and enhanced physical capabilities. These connections serve to highlight the enduring influence of animalistic heroes on character design and storytelling in various fictional universes.
7) Himiko Toga and Mystique
One of the most famous My Hero Academia characters, Himiko Toga shares similarities with Mystique from various adaptations. These characters possess shape-shifting abilities that allow them to assume the appearance of others. Himiko's Quirk Transform grants her the power to mimic people's looks, much like Mystique's shape-shifting abilities.
Furthermore, it is worth noting that both Himiko and Mystique have been consistently associated with the adversaries present in their respective storylines. Among other My Hero Academia characters on this list, Himiko aligns herself with the notorious League of Villains, while Mystique frequently finds affiliation with the Brotherhood of Mutants throughout various iterations.
In addition, these two characters have been associated with the antagonists of their stories, but both of them have had their occasional face turns, which further feeds into the idea of Mystique having inspired Toga's character among all other My Hero Academia characters.
8) Twice and Deadpool
Twice, another one of the most popular My Hero Academia characters, and Deadpool from Marvel exhibit much similarities. These characters share quirky personalities, who are renowned for their constant humor and inclination to make jokes even in dire circumstances. Besides, the parallels between them are noteworthy, as they both bring an element of lightheartedness amidst challenging situations.
Furthermore, their costumes display a striking resemblance. Both characters don masks adorned with similar designs, showcasing their individual styles. The full-face mask worn by Twice and Deadpool's scar-concealing mask share aesthetic similarities.
Also, both characters defy traditional categorizations of heroes and villains, instead existing in a morally ambiguous gray area. They navigate intricate moral dilemmas and frequently blur the boundaries between good and evil. The richness of their characterizations and their unpredictable actions contribute to their allure as captivating antiheroes, exemplifying how My Hero Academia individuals and Deadpool transcend conventional expectations for heroism or villainy.
9) Tokoyami and Venom
Tokoyami, a character from My Hero Academia, shares intriguing similarities with Venom from Marvel. These two characters possess powers that involve housing separate entities within their own bodies. In Tokoyami's case, his Quirk called "Dark Shadow" enables him to summon and control a shadowy creature that enhances his abilities.
Venom, the symbiotic organism, forms a bond with its host. This connection grants the host enhanced physical attributes and enables the creation of tendrils and weapons. This aspect of dual-entity power adds depth to their characterizations. Furthermore, the unique relationship forged between the host and entity gives rise to compelling dynamics. These dynamics highlight how Venom's concepts have influenced one of the prominent characters in My Hero Academia.
10) All Might, Sentry, and Captain America
All Might, a character from My Hero Academia, bears remarkable similarities to Sentry and Captain America, serving as a possible inspiration for his creation. In the universe of Marvel Comics, Sentry is hailed as one of the mightiest heroes, just like All Might in the My Hero Academia-verse. Moreover, both characters share a deep-rooted commitment to upholding peace and justice.
Furthermore, All Might exemplifies unwavering righteousness, unmatched determination, and a strong inclination towards taking action, which mirrors Captain America's core principles. Both characters embody courage and altruism as they dedicate themselves to safeguarding others and upholding their shared ideals.
All Might from My Hero Academia may have also drawn inspiration from the enduring legacy of Sentry and Captain America, displaying shared qualities and connections. Moreover, All Might symbolize hope for all the My Hero Academia characters, just like the aforementioned Marvel characters.
Final thoughts
The examined similarities between various My Hero Academia characters and their counterparts from different universes reveal potential sources of inspiration and mutual influence. Notably, comparisons between My Hero Academia characters and Marvel heroes like Sentry and Captain America, alongside connections with X-Men characters, showcase the enduring impact of classic superhero archetypes in contemporary storytelling.
The shared powers, personalities, and moral complexities of these My Hero Academia characters have garnered widespread admiration among fans worldwide. Such interplay of ideas and inspirations among these iconic figures serves as a testament to the universal appeal and timeless allure of superhero narratives.
