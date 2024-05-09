My Hero Academia: AFO finally understands what makes Deku more dangerous than All Might in chapter 422

My Hero Academia chapter 422 is set to officially release on Monday, May 13, 2024. However, its alleged spoilers leaked a few days before and saw All For One finally understand what makes Deku more dangerous than the former No. 1 Hero, All Might.

As one can remember, Toshinori Yagi was a One For All quirk user for the longest time. Hence, unlike other OFA users, All Might was All For One's nemesis for a long time. While All Might was strong, the hero never gave him as much trouble as Deku, leading the villain to wonder why he was facing such trouble now.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 422 sees All For One realize the difference between All Might and Deku

All For One, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed by the alleged spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 422, the manga is set to see Deku's friends try and clear the path for him to reach All For One. While All For One tried to stop Deku, his attempts were all in vain as each of Deku's friends and other heroes got in his way. Hence, All For One was left bewildered by what he was witnessing.

All For One did not understand why the heroes who could barely move would not die. As one can realize, Deku's friends weren't as strong as him. Moreover, they were weakened by the war. Thus, it did not make sense to All For One how the heroes kept returning for more.

The heroes, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, All For One remembered what he told Deku in the vestige world. As per him, Deku was useless. Apparently, the very fact that Deku was useless is what made him more dangerous than All Might.

All Might was once the No.1 Hero and was considered the symbol of hope. Hence, when he used to fight an enemy, the other heroes would blindly trust him to win the fight and stay on the sidelines watching the fight. This was not the case for Deku, as he is far weaker than All Might. Hence, his friends and other heroes do not trust Deku to win the fight all by himself.

Kaminari, as seen in chapter 416 (Image via Shueisha)

This mindset had Deku's friends and other heroes repeatedly get back into the fight to support him in winning against AFO. This mindset was previously also revealed by Kaminari in My Hero Academia chapter 416.

When Yaoyorozu was helping Kaminari walk, Kaminari revealed that he did not trust Deku to win the fight against Shigaraki Tomura. While he knew that Deku was the strongest amongst all heroes, Kaminari could not view Deku as a symbol of hope that once All Might was. Therefore, he was worried that Deku would lose the fight.

This fear seemingly pushes the other heroes to help Deku win the fight for them. Had it not been for such fear, All For One could have presumably defeated Deku and the other heroes instantly.

