All Might may have had a Quirk all along in My Hero Academia, and the life he led could prove it

With My Hero Academia manga finally revealing some of the most crucial plot twists in the series surrounding the new All For One, Shigaraki Tomura, fans have begun theorizing several possible revelations they could witness in the series. One such theory states how Toshinori Yagi, i.e., All Might may not have been quirkless.

Since the start of the manga, the series has explained how, similar to Izuku Midoriya, All Might was also quirkless. Fortunately for him, the seventh One For All user Nana Shimura bestowed him with the One For All quirk, making him her successor. However, one theory suggests that All Might may have had a passive quirk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia theory suggests All Might may have had an innate quirk

All Might as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

According to an individual on Reddit, u/EpicAquarius, All Might may not have been quirkless. The manga explained to fans how Toshinori Yagi was quirkless in the past just like Izuku Midoriya. However, the seventh One For All user Nana Shimura took a liking to him and decided to make him her successor. Hence, Nana transferred her quirk to All Might, making him the eighth One For All user.

While the manga does state that All Might was quirkless, there is a chance that manga creator Kohei Horikoshi may have planned something different for the former No.1 Hero. As revealed by the manga recently, the Decay quirk wasn't Tenko Shimura's innate quirk. Instead, the quirk was bestowed on him by All For One.

Similarly, there is a chance that the My Hero Academia manga could soon make a revelation about All Might's quirk. With that, what u/EpicAquarius means is that the manga might finally reveal the former No.1 Hero's innate quirk.

As observed in the series, All Might was possibly the strongest One For All user in history before Izuku Midoriya. Moreover, he was also the quirk's longest user. These irregularities made u/EpicAquarius theorize that All Might may have had a passive quirk that helped him maximize his quirks' effects.

Toshinori Yagi as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

This is why, unlike other One For All users, All Might wasn't able to use the other OFA users' quirks. While All Might knew about the vestiges, he was never shown using other quirks besides raw strength. There is a chance that his possible quirk "Maximize" transformed all of the inherited quirks within him into raw unbridled power. This is why he must have been the only One For All user who challenged All For One on equal terms.

Given the possibility of the quirk's nature being passive, the doctors at the time may have mistakenly deduced Toshinori Yagi to be born quirkless. However, in reality, he may have had a quirk all along. The only problem was that he needed another quirk factor to use it effectively. Thus, upon being bestowed One For All, he may have been able to use the quirk in the best possible way.

However, the only way to confirm this theory is if the manga series reveals the same. Until then, fans will have to be hopeful about such developments.

