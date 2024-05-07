My Hero Academia fan-art places Shoto in Madison beer's BeReal meme, and it will leave you wheezing

Even though My Hero Academia anime is currently airing its seventh season, fans of the series aren't as engaged with the anime as they have been with Madison Beer's BeReal meme. This is because one anime fan gave the meme a unique twist that left fans wheezing.

As fans would know, Shoto Todoroki has an estranged relationship with his father, Endeavor. While he has often shown his dislike for his father, Endeavor, on the other hand, is very passionate about his son. Surprisingly, one My Hero Academia fan brought the Todoroko father and son's relationship to life with Madison Beer's BeReal meme.

How did My Hero Academia's Shoto end up in Madison Beer's BeReal meme?

Expand Tweet

As any Madison Beer fan would know, she is currently on her "The Spinnin Tour." During one of these concerts, one fan happened to click a hilarious BeReal picture, which instantly went viral.

BeReal is a messaging application that has its users click pictures that showcase what is happening around them through their front and rear cameras. Hence, when one fan was prompted to click this picture, she captured Madison Beer performing during her concert and herself reacting to it.

Shoto Todoroki, as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

The original picture looked hilarious; however, one My Hero Academia fan gave it a unique twist. They replaced Madison Beer with Shoto Todoroki and the fan with Endeavor. With that, it seemed like Endeavor was cheering for Shoto while his son was performing on stage.

Why is Madison Beer so popular?

Madison Beer is an American singer and songwriter who initially garnered substantial media coverage due to Justin Bieber. The Canadian pop star posted a link to one of Madison's cover songs on YouTube, which helped Madison Beer gain popularity and sign with Justin Bieber's label.

Madison Beer, as seen on her Instagram (Image via Instagram/@madisonbeer)

Unfortunately, she was later dropped by everyone who supported her at the start of her career. Hence, she primarily moved to Instagram, where she connected to her fans. This move worked wonders for Madison Beer, as her aesthetics helped her garner over 38 million followers on the platform.

This eventually helped Madison work her way back into the music industry and become a popular artist worldwide.

How fans reacted to the Madison Beer's BeReal meme featuring My Hero Academia's Shoto

Shoto Todoroki, as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Fans loved the new Madison Beer BeReal meme because they believed the scenario accurately suited Shoto and Endeavor. If Shoto were to ever perform on stage, one can be certain that Endeavor would enthusiastically support him.

"Todoroki: *uses his fire half to light a candle* Endeavor:," one fan said.

Another fan joked about how Endeavor would deal with the situation. Considering that Endeavor wanted Shoto to surpass himself as a hero, he may get furious to see his son become a singer instead.

"I DIDN'T MISTREAT YOU TO BECOME THE WORLD'S GREATEST SINGER, SHOTO!!!!!!," another fan said.

Endeavor, as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Other fans shared how the new meme was very realistic. They could basically hear Endeavor cheering for Shoto and screaming his name.

I can actually hear this one, other fan said.

"This trend is so much better than the one where you have to figure out what is between two letters on your keyboard," another fan shared.

Lastly, another fan shared how the Madison Beer's BeReal meme was much better than the meme where one has to figure out what is between two letters on a keyboard. The trend has blown up way out of proportion, leaving netizens irritable the moment they see it. Compared to that, Madison Beer's BeReal meme was a gem.

Related Links:

Studio Bones gives My Hero Academia fans the content Horikoshi never did

The most insignificant MHA arc proves Endeavor could've been the best teacher for Deku

My Hero Academia can easily give Invisible Girl a costume (but Horikoshi will never do it)