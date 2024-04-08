The most insignificant My Hero Academia arc proves Endeavor could've been the best teacher for Deku

As fans know, My Hero Academia's Izuku Midoriya has been an overthinker from the beginning of the series. He often overanalyzes a situation and speaks breathlessly about it until either someone stops him or he finishes what he has to say. This is a behavior that Deku's peers often dislike about him.

Surprisingly, dealing with the behavior helped Endeavor gain some support from the audience. This is because dealing with Deku's externalized observations needs good patience. Shockingly, Endeavor displayed that level of patience in abundance during the Endeavor Agency Arc.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Endeavor's handling of Deku's observations displays his teaching ability

Deku, as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 5 saw Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo study under No. 1 Pro Hero Endeavor for their work studies in the Endeavor Agency Arc. During this, as directed, Endeavor sought to help the three heroes identify their weaknesses and work on them.

Hence, just as the three heroes joined, Endeavor asked Deku and Bakugo to explain what they could currently do and what they wished to improve on. This opportunity saw Deku externalize his thoughts to Endeavor.

Katsuki Bakugo, as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

As expected, the moment Midoriya began externalizing his thoughts, Katsuki Bakugo became annoyed, as he knew that Deku was going to keep ranting for a long time.

To no one's surprise, Deku explained breathlessly how he had been working on his quirk's powers and Air Force by controlling his energy output. Just then, a new quirk, Black Whip, was added to his arsenal, making it difficult for him to balance his strength and utilize each of his techniques in the best way possible.

Deku externalizing his thoughts (Image via BONES)

However, Deku was unable to summarise his thoughts. This led to an outrageously lengthy dialogue that confused Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and Moe Kamiji. Shockingly, Endeavor keenly listened to Deku and comprehended everything he had to say. Following that, the No. 1 Pro Hero summarised Deku's thoughts in a much more understandable way.

The fact that Endeavor willingly listened to Deku without looking annoyed and understood everything proves how good of a teacher he could become. This is because it was the first time Deku and Endeavor spoke to each other so openly. Despite that, Endeavor wasn't surprised by Deku's seemingly annoying behavior.

Endeavor as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Given that Deku has a habit of going into lengthy dialogues following some internal overthinking, Endeavor could have been the best teacher for him. Unfortunately, Endeavor focused on his hero activities to become the No. 1 Pro Hero. That said, there is a slight chance that after the war against All For One ends, Endeavor could think of a change in pace and become a teacher.

However, this is mere speculation and has not been hinted by the manga series. Nevertheless, if the manga were to take such a direction, fans would know beforehand what Endeavor is capable of.

