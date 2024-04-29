My Hero Academia: Shigaraki's redemption could be the key to Deku getting back One For All

With the My Hero Academia manga showing Izuku Midoriya giving up his One For All quirk, the series' protagonist is essentially without a quirk. The only power he still has are the embers of the One For All quirk that resides within him.

With such a development, fans should effectively give up on ever seeing the One For All quirk back in action. However, one My Hero Academia theory suggests that there is still a chance that OFA could return to Deku. However, this theory heavily depends on Tomura Shigaraki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia — Tomura Shigaraki could return OFA to Deku

All For One, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As the fight against Shigaraki was concluding, Deku and the OFA vestiges decided to transfer the OFA quirks to Shigaraki to destroy him from within. Just as the plan was about to be successful, All For One took over Shigaraki's body. Upon doing this, he exclaimed at Deku for destroying Yoichi and his One For All quirk.

With this, the One For All quirk seems to have completely vanished from existence. However, fans should remember that Deku transferred the vestiges to Shigaraki and did not destroy them. Hence, while the manga has yet to hint at the same, there is a chance that OFA has not been destroyed and is present within Tenko Shimura's body.

With that possibility in mind, one My Hero Academia fan on X, @ReconNarwhal, theorized that Deku could get back OFA if Shigaraki transferred it back to him. After learning that AFO was responsible for bestowing him with the Decay quirk, Shigaraki will likely want revenge against his master. This might see Shigaraki colluding with his former nemesis, Deku, to betray his master AFO.

Hence, there is a chance that the future chapters of the manga may see Shigaraki Tomura fight back against All For One for control over his body. If Shigaraki does get some control, he could use the opportunity to use the All For One quirk to bestow the One For All quirk back to Deku.

Shigaraki, as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

This theory is based on Yoichi's statement about the All For One quirk. According to the first One For All user, the All for One quirk could have been the kindest and most charitable quirk in the world. Unfortunately, his brother AFO had other plans for the ability. As per @ReconNarwhal, the statement by Yoichi could have likely been foreshadowing to hint that the All For One quirk could end up saving the world.

However, as is evident, this theory heavily depends on Shigaraki and his mental fortitude in fighting back against his master. It is true that Shigaraki has enough reason to betray AFO; however, there is no guarantee that he will want to help Deku. Thus, if Shigaraki helps Deku, he will not only save the world but also redeem himself.

